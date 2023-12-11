«Everything must be done to save civilians in Gaza»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) «The United States is urging all parties to speed up the sending of humanitarian aid»: this was announced by the American ambassador to Italy, Jack Markell, on the occasion of the celebration of Jewish Chanukah in Piazza Barberini in Rome. «The President and Secretary Blinken were very clear: we must do everything possible to protect the lives of civilians» added Markell, thus responding to reporters’ questions regarding the veto placed by the United States on the resolution for a ceasefire fire presented to the UN. (LaPresse)

December 10, 2023 – Updated December 10, 2023, 9.30pm

