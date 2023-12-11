Home » «Everything must be done to save civilians in Gaza»- Corriere TV
World

«Everything must be done to save civilians in Gaza»- Corriere TV

by admin
«Everything must be done to save civilians in Gaza»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) «The United States is urging all parties to speed up the sending of humanitarian aid»: this was announced by the American ambassador to Italy, Jack Markell, on the occasion of the celebration of Jewish Chanukah in Piazza Barberini in Rome. «The President and Secretary Blinken were very clear: we must do everything possible to protect the lives of civilians» added Markell, thus responding to reporters’ questions regarding the veto placed by the United States on the resolution for a ceasefire fire presented to the UN. (LaPresse)

December 10, 2023 – Updated December 10, 2023, 9.30pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Calderone, 'work is the real remedy for poverty, 506 million received unduly' - News

You may also like

Margarita Cedeño says cost of living in the...

Christmas charity marathon: here is the event programme!

FORD PRO The system to prevent accidents with...

Family and friends demand justice

Review of Josetxo Zugaldia’s album of the same...

Wave of violence in Ecuador: by mistake, hitmen...

Misleading U.S. headlines on Gaza – breaking news

the telecommunications market “can no longer function”

Peruvian ceviche recipe | Ingredients and how to...

GB, crisis narrowly avoided: the Sunak government is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy