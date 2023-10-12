«Everything must be done to stop the conflict and reopen the path to dialogue»

This is what the Palestinian Catholic leader of Bethlehem, Bernard Sabella, former Fatah representative and executive secretary of the Palestinian refugee service of the Middle East Council of Churches, claims in a speech delivered today to the Council of Europe

For the Palestinians, the Hamas attack is a “horrible” act, as are the stories that come from Israel with the “assault on the kibbutz” or from Gaza and its civilian homes “wiped out” by the bombs of the fighter jets that hit innocent people. This is what ad underlines AsiaNews Bernard Sabella, former representative of Fatah and executive secretary of the Palestinian refugee service of the Council of Churches of the Middle East, according to which it is the dialogue front opposed to the respective radicalisms of the two fronts that is defeated. Critical voices are targeted, he continues, ending up accused of “being against the national consensus, against the people”. We need “wise” people, but at the moment “there is no way out of the tragedy” and the prospect of an Israeli ground intervention in Gaza, with US support, will end up “triggering a reaction from Hezbollah and Iran” even more massive. Meanwhile, the Israeli army in the West Bank “is blocking roads and isolating villages, to suffocate a mass protest by Palestinians in the event of an invasion” of the Strip.

Today the Catholic leader and Palestinian professor is giving a speech to the Council of Europe. Below are extensive passages from his speech:

«The “mea culpa” that Europe expects from the Palestinians and, in particular, from the president of the Palestinian Authority [Abu Mazen] it doesn’t capture the heart of the tragedy we’ve been experiencing for a long time now. Of course, there is no justification for the killing and targeting of civilians – whoever they are – and defenseless people, especially children, because these are acts that are unconscionable under international humanitarian law and our respective religious prescriptions.

The equation today is about horror stories from the Israeli and Palestinian sides. The scenarios for the days ahead offer no consolation or respite.

A friend of mine from West Jerusalem expressed in her “Lament from Jerusalem” the desperate hope that the killings will stop and that, perhaps, from all this pain we can finally come to understand that violence and military force will never be the answer right. That the peace, justice and security to which we all aspire, both Palestinians and Israelis, will never be achieved in this way.

Another from Bethlehem spoke of an Israeli friend of his, whose close family member was kidnapped by Hamas, not to mention the desolation and devastation suffered by many, including entire families [sul fronte israeliano come in quello palestinese]. Another acquaintance from Rafah, Gaza Strip, told him that his cousin, her husband and their children were killed when their residential building [non un obiettivo militare di Hamas] it was bombed by Israeli fighters.

The entire population of Gaza and, indeed, Palestine has been punished by launching a total and complete siege of the Gaza Strip, preventing the entire population from receiving fuel, food, water and medicine. The Secretary General of the United Nations [Antonio Guterres] expressed his discomfort at the imposition of a total siege on the Gaza Strip, clearly condemning the Hamas attack and reminding the world that this recent violence does not arise suddenly and out of nowhere… The truth is that today’s situation draws originates from a long-standing conflict, with an occupation that has lasted for 56 years and with no “political end” in sight.

According to the European Union (EU) website, Brussels is also punishing all Palestinians by withholding humanitarian financial aid to the Palestinian Authority. These are funds that are intended essentially and solely for the construction of schools, water wells, solar panels, assistance to needy families and to alleviate the consequences of continued occupation, as well as many other projects.

Some, unfortunately, would like all Palestinians to be punished, without exception, for the actions of Hamas. To these I would like to say that inviting the Palestinians to desolation and destitution will not help anyone; you should instead focus on how to advance the prospects for a peace that we all miss in the Holy Land.

When some talk about the need to restore international order in light of the failure of the Oslo Accords and even the Abraham Accords, Palestinians and others wonder what kind of new order lies ahead if we continue to turn a blind eye to the legitimate rights of Palestinian people to their own state that puts an end to the occupation. Where to place, in this new global order, the international resolutions and conventions that speak […] to make Palestinians exercise their legitimate rights to a free state, which lives in peace with its neighbors?

I conclude by underlining my admiration for the values ​​of the Council of Europe and its Parliamentary Assembly which place emphasis on the defense of human rights, the rule of law and democracy. But these values ​​cannot be realized in the Palestinian case without an end to the Israeli occupation and through a negotiated peace process, which at the moment seems unsustainable. […] Stability and security in the Middle East cannot be achieved with weapons, but everything must be done to stop the conflict and reopen the path to dialogue and a negotiated solution, to guarantee the security of Israel and the creation of a Palestinian state.” .