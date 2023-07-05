Everything ready for the second edition of Mondra & Roll

The most important punk rock event in the Basque Country in 2023 is here. The second edition of the festival Mondra N’ Roll will gather in Arrasate this Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, almost fifteen top-level bands from the international and state scene.

Friday’s event is headed by names such as Sick Of It All, Bad Manners, Perkele y UK Subs; And on Saturday, groups like The Interrupters, Buzzcocks y Subterranean Kids. A good cast of legendary groups of the genre together with other reputable ones of the present time such as Svetlana, Arkada Social, Rotten XIII…. In addition, two returns of the Basque scene will be enjoyed: that of the streetpunk band from Goierri Hell Beer Boysand the local Special Crewa parallel project of Des-Kontrol and Arkada Social, after twenty years together for this one occasion.

You can check the schedules at the bottom. Tickets available at the following link.

MONDRA N’ ROLL

July 7-8 – Parque Monterron, Arrasate

18:30 goodbye

19:15 Special Crew

20:15 Rotten XIII

21:20 UK Subs

22:30 Devil

23:50 Sick Of It All

01:10 Bad Manners

18:30 Maid Of Ace

19:15 Svetlana

20:00 Hell Beer Boys

21:05 Subterranean Kids

22:10 Buzzcocks

23:20 Arkada Social

00:45 The Interrupters

