Everything ready for the second edition of Mondra & Roll

The most important punk rock event in the Basque Country in 2023 is here. The second edition of the festival Mondra N’ Roll will gather in Arrasate this Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, almost fifteen top-level bands from the international and state scene.
Friday’s event is headed by names such as Sick Of It All, Bad Manners, Perkele y UK Subs; And on Saturday, groups like The Interrupters, Buzzcocks y Subterranean Kids. A good cast of legendary groups of the genre together with other reputable ones of the present time such as Svetlana, Arkada Social, Rotten XIII…. In addition, two returns of the Basque scene will be enjoyed: that of the streetpunk band from Goierri Hell Beer Boysand the local Special Crewa parallel project of Des-Kontrol and Arkada Social, after twenty years together for this one occasion.
You can check the schedules at the bottom. Tickets available at the following link.
MONDRA N’ ROLL
July 7-8 – Parque Monterron, Arrasate
18:30 goodbye
19:15 Special Crew
20:15 Rotten XIII
21:20 UK Subs
22:30 Devil
23:50 Sick Of It All
01:10 Bad Manners
18:30 Maid Of Ace
19:15 Svetlana
20:00 Hell Beer Boys
21:05 Subterranean Kids
22:10 Buzzcocks
23:20 Arkada Social
00:45 The Interrupters