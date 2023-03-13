Family sci-fi “Everything, Everywhere, At Once” won seven awards at the Oscar 2023: Film, Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Supporting Actor and Actress (Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis), Original Screenplay and Editing.

The second most awarded was the excellent German “Nothing New on the Front”, with International Film, Photography, Soundtrack and Production Design.

“The Whale” secured Brendan Fraser the award for Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hair.

“Between Women” earned Sarah Polley the award for Best Original Screenplay, while the second-highest-grossing “Avatar: Path of Water” won for Best Visual Effects.

Despite the loss of veteran Angela Bassett for Supporting Actress, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After” secured Ruth Carter the award for Best Costume Design.

The fun “Naatu Naatu”, from the Indian film “RRR” won Best Song, defeating Lady Gaga (“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun Maverick”, Rihanna (“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” , David Byrne (“This is Life” from “All at the Same Time Everywhere”) and Diane Warren (“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”).

Syndicates and the Oscars

MONDO MODA was wrong on two bets made on Saturday. We stated that Best Original Screenplay would be for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Supporting Actress would be Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin”. However, “Everything in Every Place at the Same Time” won in both categories. Speaking of which, the great Irish film won nothing.

Following the unions’ guidelines, the four winners at the SAG Awards repeated their Oscar victories, as well as the result of the Producers, Directors and Screenwriters.

Breaking some records (good and bad)

Deserving or not, “Everything, Everywhere, At Once” is the first genre film to win in the top category. In addition to dealing with the Metaverse, it is openly positive about the LGBTQIAP+ issue. This is a merit!

Michelle Yeoh is the first woman of Asian descent to win Best Actress in the Academy’s 95th anniversary. With her win for Best Costume Design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After,” Ruth Carter is the first black woman to win two Oscars.

The Indian “Naatu Naatu” is the first non-English-speaking composition to win Best Song.

On her 14th attempt, songwriter Diane Warren again lost. At the rate, she’ll have to settle for the honorary award she won last week.

Check out the winners

MOVIE: “Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time”

DIRECTOR: “Everything, Everywhere, At The Same Time” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

ACTOR: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

ACTRESS: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere At Once”)

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere At Once”)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere At Once”)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: All and Everywhere at Once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Among Women (Sarah Polley)

PHOTOGRAPH: All New on the Front (James Friend)

ANIMATION: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

COSTUMES: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After” (Ruth Carter)

MONTAGE: “Everything Everywhere At Once” (Paul Rogers)

INTERNATIONAL FILM: “All Again on the Front” Germany

MAKEUP AND HAIR: “The Whale” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

SOUNDTRACK: “All Again on the Front” Volker Bertelmann

CANÇÃO ORIGINAL: “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR” (MM Keeravaani e Chandrabose)

PRODUCTION DESIGN: “All Back on the Front” (Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper)

SOM: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor)

VISUAL EFFECTS: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)

DOCUMENTARY: “Navalny” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

SHORT FILM DOCUMENTARY: “The Elephant Whisperers” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

SHORT FILM ANIMATION: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

CURTA METRAGEM: “An Irish Goodbye” Tom Berkeley and Ross White