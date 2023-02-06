Time goes by and we begin to dislike our bathroom any more, perhaps it has problems, or sanitary ware and furniture are simply too much dated. This is just one of the dynamics that can push us towards a renovation of an environment which, after all, is fundamental in every home. Another possibility that can lead us to this choice would concern, instead, the rearrangement of a bathroom already present in a house that we have purchased.

In short, from what has been said so far, it is clear that the motivations that push people towards such a radical intervention on this area of ​​the house are different. Be that as it may, regardless of its size, the bathroom renovation it is not a procedure to be taken lightly, on the contrary. To carry out the work in the best way and, moreover, to evaluate whether or not it is the case to do it, it is necessary to be aware of what we are facing.

In this guide, therefore, we are going to find out everything there is to know about bathroom renovations, in order to provide you with the stages and hypothetical times of the work, the necessary permits and the concessions which can be requested, in addition, of course, to some useful advice on the procedure itself. Furthermore, we would like to suggest you, if you live in the Marche region, to take a look on this site to find the most congenial solution to your needs in terms of bathroom renovation or fitting out.

Bathroom renovation: here’s how to proceed with the work

Before going into the bureaucratic nature of the procedure, let’s find out how, in fact, one goes about operating for refurbish a bathroom. First, the old bathroom must be demolished, destroying the coatings, floors and screed. In addition, the company will take care of the removal of the water-sanitary system with a toilet flush tank. At the end of this procedure, the wall traces. Therefore, the path that will be followed by a part of the system, both water and electricity, which will be installed later.

Secondly, we proceed with the poses of the aforesaid plants, capable of distributing hot water quickly and to put the water discharges into operation. At the same time, the pipes containing the electric cables and the fruit boxes are laid. Once this is done, the workers will go and lay the screed, suitable for covering the systems, level the surface and receive floor loads.

After that, we proceed laying the floors, generally in stoneware or parquet for more modern environments. We are in the finishing straight. The next phase, in fact, concerns the laying of the ceramic coatings. Ultimately, the sanitary fixtures, the taps, the furnishing accessories and all the accessories that the bathroom needs are assembled. At this stage it is good to go to respect the distances between the various components, in order to optimize spaces in the environment.

What to know before renovating the bathroom

On average, a bathroom remodel takes about a week to complete. Obviously, it is about timing estimate that they will be influenced by, among other things, the size of the bathroom, the pace of the enterprise, the accessibility of the room and the project itself. The same goes for the prezzo. It is not possible to estimate a cost for the procedure, as there are too many variables involved. It all depends on the initial project and the professionalism of the company, as well as the possible need for permits.

Renovating your bathroom, when it comes to minor works, does not require any permission, while as regards the extraordinary works, especially when these aim to modify the surfaces of the environment, it is necessary for the qualified technician to draw up a communication of the start of the works. Extraordinary maintenance is also deductible and provides, for the renovation bonuses, a 50% Irpef deduction. It is also possible to draw on the bonus relating to the purchase of bathroom furniture and accessories class A+.

