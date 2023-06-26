Everything you need to know before buying a Dacia car (always among the best-selling in Italy)

Dacia stands out in the automotive sector for its consolidated tradition of highly competitive discount policies, differentiating itself from other manufacturers. The costs of Dacia cars remain lower than the market average. Despite the price increase, sales continue to maintain an extremely satisfactory pace. Now we want to go further and understand:

What you need to know about Dacia cars

L’Dacia car offer it is a popular choice for those looking for an economical option for a new vehicle. These vehicles are designed with the aim of offering simplicity and economy in maintenance. Parts for Dacia vehicles are generally cheaper than other brands, helping to reduce maintenance costs in the long run.

Dacia models offer space for passengers and a large load capacity, satisfying the daily needs of users with comfort and practicality. However, the quality of the interior and the materials used could be lower than in more expensive brands, since Dacia pays particular attention to containing costs.

Dacia has adopted a market strategy focused on the production of high volumes of vehicles, offering them at low prices. The results obtained so far demonstrate the effectiveness of this strategy and it is expected that it will continue to be adopted in the future. The production of Dacia cars takes place in Romania, where labor costs are lower than in other regions of the world. Furthermore, the partnership with Renault has led to further advantages, as the engines are supplied by the French company, allowing for significant savings in production costs, given that the engine is one of the most expensive components in the construction of a vehicle.

Although the materials used may not reach high-quality standards, considering the affordable price of Dacia models such as the Sandero or Duster, the price-performance ratio remains convincing in the current automotive environment.

Dacia dedicates growing attention to the reliability and safety of their vehicles. The company offers robust and long-lasting cars, paying particular attention to the selection of quality materials and structural solidity. Dacia is recognized for its reliability, producing hard-wearing vehicles that require minimal maintenance over the years.

Dacia vehicles are built with quality components and undergo rigorous quality control tests to ensure reliable long-term performance. Safety is a priority aspect for the brand. Dacia cars are equipped with advanced safety systems, including airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESP (Electronic Stability Program) and three-point seat belts on all seats. In addition, many Dacia cars have been subjected to independent crash tests, obtaining positive scores for passenger safety. Dacia is committed to complying with international automotive safety standards and adopting cutting-edge technologies to improve the safety of its vehicles. The aim is to provide protection for the occupants in the event of a collision and to minimize the risk of injury.

As for thereliability, the history of recalls concerning Dacia’s most successful model, the Duster, by the manufacturer should be mentioned. Some covered potential battery and engine starter malfunctions, possible problems with the airbag, rear suspension (blue and yellow versions) and the inhibition of the ESM system. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, on the recommendation of the manufacturer, reported potential malfunctions in the trailer light and a possible overheating of the electrical circuit of the acoustic alarm. It is important to underline that these cases refer to a limited and specific number of models produced and that Dacia has made its network of authorized workshops available to carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.

L’last Euro Ncap test on Dacia Duster has highlighted some deficiencies that require further evaluations in terms of safety. Reported deficiencies include the absence of front airbags, knee airbags, side thorax airbags, side pelvis airbags, and an integrated child seat for the passengers. These aspects highlight areas where Dacia could improve the safety of its vehicles.

Dacia Sandero it is a small car characterized by a competitive price. Its new generation features a more attractive design and a greater focus on safety. This model uses a modern body shared with the Renault Clio and introduces safety features, including rear head airbags and automatic emergency braking system, both of which are standard. The cabin offers a simple but pleasing finish. A practical feature is the presence of an adjustable smartphone holder, which can act as an extension of the car’s on-board interface, in addition to the optional 8-inch display in the console. Driving is intuitive, but the vehicle is designed for a relaxing driving experience, with light steering that, while not particularly precise, offers limited direct response. The shifts of the manual gearbox can feel rough, while the CVT-type automatic gearbox proves smooth and pleasant in overall use. The starting price for the Dacia Sandero is 12,000 euros.

Dacia Duster, like all the cars of the brand, is distinguished by its relationship between equipment and price. It has other distinctive qualities, such as a pleasant and refined design, characterized by rounded mudguards that give a feeling of robustness. The current generation has inherited the structure of its predecessors, but with changes aimed at further improving safety. For example, side curtain airbags are now included as standard, and there’s the option to get blind spot monitoring through the door mirrors. The cabin has a simple finish, but without neglecting attention to detail despite its affordable cost. Dacia Duster is available both in front-wheel drive and in 4×4 version, allowing you to tackle challenging terrain with ease. While driving, you appreciate the discrete steering precision, even if you can feel a certain body roll when cornering. From 17,000 euros.

Dacia Spring it is an electric city car characterized by a low cost. With a length of 373 cm, it has a crossover-style design, highlighted by the small diameter wheels and the absence of alloy wheels which contribute to a more compact appearance to the car. At the front, there is a large bumper and sharp-profile LED headlights, which extend horizontally into the grille that hides the charging point, accessible via a lever positioned under the steering wheel. The plastic fender guards merge with the rear bumper, offering greater resistance to minor impacts. The small rear window and wide C-pillars can limit rearward visibility. The standard Comfort version does not include the distance sensors and rear view camera, present in the Comfort Plus version. From 19,000 euros.

dacia jogger It is a mid-size station wagon featuring a linear design and some typical crossover features. It features additional black plastic guards on the lower bodywork and ample ground clearance, giving it some ability to tackle rough terrain. Based on the same platform as the Sandero, this versatile car offers ample interior space and can seat up to seven passengers. The interior has a sober finish, with materials of an economic nature, which is understandable for a low-cost vehicle, but not cheap, and focuses on practicality with large storage compartments, intuitive controls and a simple but effective multimedia system. Dacia Jogger is available with the three-cylinder turbocharged engine 1.0-litre engine, which also offers good responsiveness in the LPG version. Either way, the driving experience with the six-speed gearbox isn’t the best. The basic price for the Dacia Jogger starts at 17,000 euros.

