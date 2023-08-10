Everything you need to know before buying a Skoda car from the Vw Group (and sales are always growing)

Skoda is an automotive manufacturer with a well-established reputation in the sector, known for offering a wide range of cars with distinctive features and a convincing quality-price ratio. Belonging to the Volkswagen group, Skoda cars are distinguished by their competitiveness on the market, often outperforming rival models both in terms of performance and similar characteristics. The engines used in Skoda cars are designed with a focus on energy efficiency, reducing emissions and creating a dynamic and fulfilling driving experience.

Skoda Karoq it is a compact crossover that stands out for its spacious interior, including the possibility of adjusting the sliding of the rear sofa, and for a large boot that makes it one of the most capacious in its category. The vehicle design is geared towards comfort and handling, with light steering for easy manoeuvring. The agility of the Karoq is satisfactory and the available engines offer good performance in terms of acceleration and speed. From around 28,000 euros.

Skoda Kamiq It’s a front-wheel drive compact crossover that stands out for its focus on safety with a wide range of driver assistance systems as standard. The car was designed for space and comfort thanks to carefully tuned suspension and soundproofing. Despite the presence of large circles, Kamiq offers an adequate level of comfort even on rough roads, with precise and responsive steering. The engines available are characterized by their reactivity. From around 23,000 euros.

Skoda Kodiaq It is the first large SUV produced by the Czech car company. This vehicle stands out for its solid construction and offers ample interior space, including a generous boot and, as an option, a third row of seats suitable for two adults, although not optimal for extended journeys. Despite its large size, Kodiaq manages to offer a driving agilityespecially when Sport mode is selected and DCC electronic suspension is used. From around 39,000 euros.

Skoda Scala it is characterized by a spacious interior, which includes a large trunk with a considerable load capacity. The interiors are also practical and well built. The bodywork of the car has a pleasant and discreet design, which is well suited to the current automotive context. The engines available on the Scala offer good responsiveness, simplifying driving and ensuring a pleasant driving experience. The dual clutch gearbox DSG represents an added value, allowing quick and smooth gear changes. From around 22,000 euros.

Skoda Fabia stands out for its clean and classic lines, which give the vehicle an elegant look. Inside, the cabin is well-constructed, spacious and practical, providing a comfortable environment for passengers. The car comes with a good range of standard equipment and offers a variety of attractive options. Fabia shares the same mechanical basis as other models of the Volkswagen group. It offers safe and predictable driving, ensuring good stability and reliable control on the road. From around 17,000 euros.

Skoda Octavia It’s a sedan that features a slightly sportier design than its predecessor, with streamlined lines and a large tailgate that opens onto a sizable trunk. The cockpit offers one generous space, featuring a simple but refined design, with the addition of a digital dashboard that contributes to a modern and technological experience. The car offers light and smooth steering, which makes maneuvering and everyday driving easier. From around 27,000 euros.

Drivers who prefer a sporty driving experience or high performance cars may find other specialist brands with models that meet these needs. Skoda leans towards one comfortable and balanced riderather than focusing on extreme performance.

The customization options and equipment packages offered by Skoda may be less extensive than competitors, limiting the ability to tailor the car to customers’ personal preferences. The range of choices may be less varied than other car brands that offer a greater diversity of accessories and customization packages.

Il Skoda car design it is subjective and may not be appreciated by everyone in terms of personal taste. While many appreciate the functional and modern design of Skoda cars, it may not match the individual tastes and preferences of some customers.

Skoda may not enjoy the same prestige or brand image as some of its competitors. This could affect the perception of the resale value of the car and the overall image of the vehicle. While Skoda cars offer good overall performance, they may not be the ideal choice for those: if the dynamic driving experience is a priority, some competitors may offer more performance and sporty options.

Skoda car reliability and safety

Skoda is an automobile manufacturer with a success story. Over the years, the Czech company has received many awards. Thanks to the vast network of Skoda dealers, customers can benefit from a wide territorial coverage and a customer assistance service, which covers all phases, from the purchase to the maintenance and repairs of the cars.

In particular, Skoda Octavia has demonstrated excellence in terms of safety, obtaining the prestigious 5-star rating in the rigorous Euro NCAP crash tests. This result was obtained in accordance with the previous evaluation criteria, but also according to the new and stricter standards introduced. The fourth generation of the Skoda Octavia has kept its own 5 star rating in the latest Euro Ncap tests. In particular, Skoda Octavia scored 81%.

The design of Skoda cars is characterized by functionality, with particularity attention to the convenience and comfort of passengers. Skoda cars offer spacious interiors and large trunks, making them ideal for both everyday use and long-distance journeys. Skoda’s reputation is based on its reliability which translates into cars that require less maintenance over time, guaranteeing a longer life.

