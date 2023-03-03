Home World Evita Andújar’s women on display at the “Raphael Art Center”
World

Evita Andújar’s women on display at the “Raphael Art Center”

by admin
Evita Andújar’s women on display at the “Raphael Art Center”

by palermolive.it – ​​8 hours ago

“Evanescence” is the title of the solo exhibition by the Spanish artist Evita Andújar scheduled at the “Centro d’arte Raffaello” starting from Saturday 11 March, the day of the inauguration which will be held at 18:00 in the exhibition spaces of via Emanuele Notarbartolo 9 /And…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Evita Andújar’s women on display at the “Centro d’arte Raffaello” appeared 8 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  COVID-19 is exacerbating the gap between the rich and the poor, the North-South gap and the vaccine gap-FT中文网

You may also like

Udinese, rediscovering the real Thauvin to dream again...

DAILY HOROSCOPE: Cancer makes important decisions for the...

Lorin again at the Eurovision Song Contest |...

throwing stones, bottles and oranges at firefighters

Edoardo Franco won MasterChef 12

Atalanta-Udinese / Gasp finds Pasalic and Zapata again:...

nikola jokić mvp | Sport

Average exchange rate of the euro Friday, March...

Udinese News | The ex Bertotto: “We need...

Sixth Palestinian killed in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy