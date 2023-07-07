EWE The energy service provider in Germany has chosen five Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN – Companies

With the aim of providing sustainable energy, EWE (provider of energy and communication services from northern Germany) has decided to welcome the new Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN into its fleet.

As locally emission-free, the innovative hydrogen fuel cell van represents the revolution in sustainable mobility. For this reason, five Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN are now in service at EWE NETZ GmbH.

This means that the technicians are flexible, save time and without CO2 emissions in the tailpipe because the Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN recharges in just three minutes and has a range of up to 400 kilometers (WLTP1).

Jean-Michel Billig, Chief Technology Officer for the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles at Stellantis, delivered the Opel vans at the EWE gas storage site in Huntorf near Oldenburg. EWE CTO Dr. Urban Keussen and EWE NETZ Managing Director Torsten Maus put the vehicles into service.

Hydrogen is an ideal fuel to make emission-free local mobility even more suitable for everyday use, especially in commercial use. The Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN, based on the Opel Vivaro-e “International Van of the Year 2021”, with its combination of hydrogen fuel cell drive and plug-in battery, can travel up to 400 kilometers on a full of fuel (according to WLTP1). The 45 kW fuel cell provides enough power for longer motorway journeys.

At the same time, the Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN saves time – an extremely important component in daily work. Because refueling with hydrogen only takes three minutes. The 10.5 kWh lithium-ion battery under the front seats provides support when starting or accelerating. The fuel cell system always runs in optimal operating conditions, which increases its service life.