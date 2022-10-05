“Sooner or later we all go through a rupture that marks us and sometimes all we need is just a space to share what we feel.” Tracy Tegan, a young American, thought about creating that “space”: after the tragic end of her last relationship, she chose not to cry alone but to create a page where everyone could let off steam and find comfort in the stories of other. Hence, the “Ex-boyfriend list” was born, a “database of bad boyfriends, or as we like to call it, the list of ex-boyfriends!”.

Tegan’s project was born in 2008 and the first reviewed on December 1st of that year. Over time, however, the page has grown, becoming a sort of TripAdvisor in the United States where you can review ex-boyfriends. People continue to share stories of betrayal but also reports of any incidents of violence. There are those who write «My ex is a serial traitor and he is not even good in bed. Avoid going out with him, he is not worth your time ». And who says that his last relationship was “the worst period of my life that not even therapy could ever solve.”

Tracy herself, creator of the page and writer of romance novels, explained that the decision to start this site came after her ex ran away stealing her rent money. “I also experienced a breakup that marked me and I was heartbroken, I just wanted a place to share my story – confessed the young woman -. Every month I gave my ex my share of the rent, but he kept everything to himself and didn’t pay the landlord. Until he really ran away. ‘

The young woman has set rules to follow in order to take part in the platform: “The outburst is fine, you can share the man’s name and where he comes from, but no other sensitive information or facts outside the couple.” And so it is, from the most concise stories to those whose lines cannot be counted.

“Delandis is a serial womanizer, cheater, lazy father, compulsive liar and narcissist – writes a girl -. He meets women on dating sites and social media and used them during our 8-year relationship. ‘ And another: “Two years ago I met Tom in London and for the next 6 months he used violence, manipulation and verbal abuse against me. I was vulnerable and I was deeply ashamed, I thought it was my fault. ” Most messages end with a warning to other users: “Stay away from him and never trust him.”