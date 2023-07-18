Home » Ex PIP approved amendment to start selections at the SAS
World

Ex PIP approved amendment to start selections at the SAS

by admin
Ex PIP approved amendment to start selections at the SAS

by blogsicilia.it – ​​19 seconds ago

Approved amendment, to GOV 2 of the manoeuvre, which finally provides for the start of the selections of subjects belonging to the ex PIP basin within the Sicily Auxiliary Service (SAS). After years of precariousness, finally, an epochal law arrives that puts an end to this dispute that could no longer be postponed. Fast forward now to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Figuccia: Ex PIP approved amendment to start selections at the SAS appeared 19 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Türkiye proposes conditions for Sweden's NATO membership - China News - China News

You may also like

The police found drugs in the juvenile’s house...

Sánchez has a problem of “sanchismo”

EU and CELAC Express Concern About War in...

The hot summer of Serie B, the rain...

Vizcaya tips for hair care in winter –...

US serviceman arrested in North Korea. Pentagon: “He...

Udinese – From the sale of Buta to...

WHO, in 2022 there will be 4 million...

Arrest Made: Gang Member Involved in Machete Attack...

Why do we crave the attention of people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy