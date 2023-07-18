Ex PIP approved amendment to start selections at the SAS

by blogsicilia.it – ​​19 seconds ago

Approved amendment, to GOV 2 of the manoeuvre, which finally provides for the start of the selections of subjects belonging to the ex PIP basin within the Sicily Auxiliary Service (SAS). After years of precariousness, finally, an epochal law arrives that puts an end to this dispute that could no longer be postponed. Fast forward now to…

