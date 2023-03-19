Home World Ex-President Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday – BBC News 中文
  • Sarah Fowler and Anthony Zurcher
  • By BBC correspondents from London and Washington

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally with supporters in Davenport, Iowa, March 13.

Former US President Donald Trump said he expected to be arrested next Tuesday local time and urged his supporters to launch mass protests.

Trump’s lawyers, however, said there was no communication from law enforcement and that Trump’s post via social media platforms was based on media reports.

The Manhattan District Attorney in New York has been studying possible lawsuits against Trump. US media reported that Trump could be indicted next week.

If Trump is indicted, it would be the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.

