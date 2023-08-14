Ex Udinese – Arslan, good first / Brace with Melbourne City

Tolgay Arslan is ready for his new adventure and in fact he proved it during the first match. A great brace for him

Tolgay Arslanofficially started his new adventure in Australia in these hours. The footballer has a great desire to show off right away and for many it was thought it would not be easy, but his plays spoke in a completely different way. First match and brace on the scoresheet. The German footballer with marked Turkish origins led the Melbourne City with a final result of 2-3. A match with a thousand emotions since the Australian team started with a double disadvantage and only then did a great comeback that led to victory in the 94th minute. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Today is the day of truth for the Lazar Samardzic affair. The point on the summer soap opera <<

