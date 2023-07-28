Ex Udinese – Bernardo Corradi is the new coach of the under 19 national team

Former Juventus player Bernardo Corradi is doing everything to become the new coach of the under 19 national team. Here are the latest on him

Bernardo Corradi is ready to receive the first big bench in his coaching career. In these hours in Coverciano it’s time for decisions and consequently there are many who are preparing for a possible farewell or a possible promotion. In correspondence with Evani’s farewell to the senior national team, the promotion for the aforementioned could also arrive Bernard Corradi. The former Udinese player is ready for a double jump to category e move from under 17 to under 19 who have just been crowned European champions after their victory in the final against Portugal. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from both the incoming and outgoing markets. In these hours we are working on the possible exchange (plus adjustment) of Lazar Samardzic. This is how the negotiation with the neroazzurri proceeds <<

July 28 – 09:31

