Ex Udinese – Fofana back in Serie A? / A highly interested team

The Ivorian footballer who played incredible seasons with the black and white shirt seems to be ready for a return to Serie A: the point

Ivory Coast footballer Fofana School he’s playing amazing football with the Lens shirt on his shoulders. Suffice it to say that he led the newly promoted team two years ago to a sensational goal such as the second position in the final standings and consequently the placement in the Champions League. Now begins a new chapter in the career of the almost six-foot-tall big boy. This summer could be the right one to try a new experience and there is also a club in our league interested in his performances. The company that would like to make sure are Seko Fofana Jerry Cardinale’s Rossoneri. There is talk of a market operation that is not simple also because around 40 million euros are needed to be able to secure his contract. We will see if in the next few hours these rumors will become a real negotiation. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. We are working on Lorenzo Lucca: the point

June 23 – 3.49pm

