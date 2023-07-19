Ex Udinese – Fofana goes to Arabia / The player signs for Al Nassr

The former Udinese midfielder has officially signed for his new club. Seko Fofana will be a new partner of Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus midfielder Fofana School announced his new team. From the next few days it will be a new one Al Nassr football player. The team of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic continues to shop in Europe and wants to set up a super team already in view of next season. Seko will move from Lens for an amount around twenty-five million euros and like all other footballers who have accepted a move to Saudi, he will see his contract take a real upward spiral. The former Manchester City player has signed for the next three seasons. It should also be noted that he officially becomes a minority shareholder of the club he has just left: Lens. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on today’s friendly. Here’s what you need to know about the

