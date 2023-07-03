Home » Ex Udinese – Jayden Braaf is a new Hellas Verona player
Ex Udinese – Jayden Braaf is a new Hellas Verona player

Ex Udinese – Jayden Braaf is a new Hellas Verona player

The Dutch footballer Braaf is officially a new addition to Hellas Verona. There is talk of a second striker with great technical skills

The former Udinese player in the 2020/21 season became a new addition from Verona outright. Jayden Bravehe has always been talked about so well, since the youth of Manchester City. In his career, however, the last step that could have led him to establish himself in first-tier championships seems to have always been missing. His chance came this winter with Verona and he didn’t disappoint expectations. In the six months with Hellas he made seven appearances which allowed him to put important minutes in his legs. Now this will be the season of truth. We remember that to make sure Jayden’s tagthe Scala company paid a million euros in the coffers of Borussia Dortmund. Braaf is still 20 years old, but a great desire to show off even in a difficult championship like the Italian one. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Pereyra’s possible choices

