Ex Udinese – Official: Bram Nuytinck is a new NEC player

Bram Nuyticnk officially became the new central defender of the NECNijmegen. The former Udinese captain has decided to return to his homeland and to return to a special team for him, given that the Dutch club has seen him grow and take his first steps as a professional. His qualities in a championship like the Dutch one are truly incredible and would be very useful for the club that is fighting not to relegate. The negotiation was in all respects “lightning”. The player is still with the contract expiring in less than a week and for this reason the agreement was found without major problems. We also remember that Bram was still a Udinese footballer, given that he had gone to Sampdoria on a simple dry loan. Now let’s go see all the details and the words of the player about this return to his homeland.

The contract signed by the rocky centre-back will tie him to his club for a long time three years. Here are the words of the Dutch company after securing the signature of one of its cantera products: “Following its departure from Nijmegen, Bram has had successful years in various European clubs. He has played at a high level in competitions such as Serie A and the Champions League. We are happy to be able to add this experience and quality to the team, on and off the pitch”. After the words of the management, we can do nothing but move on to the player’s statements.

The first words as a player of the NEC

"I can not wait to play for the club again where it all started for me. I firmly believe in the vision and ambitions of the NEC and I am determined to contribute to the success of the club". Bram wants to show everyone again that he has considerable qualities and that can lead his team to the top even in a difficult championship governed by the usual team like the Dutch one.

