Home » Ex Udinese – Scuffet at the top, he is the best player in Cluj
World

Ex Udinese – Scuffet at the top, he is the best player in Cluj

by admin
Ex Udinese – Scuffet at the top, he is the best player in Cluj

The Juventus goalkeeper earned the award as the best player of Cluj. Here are all the details of this positive season

The extreme defender he became famous with the black and white shirt. Simone Scuffet he had all the credentials to become a top club goalkeeper. Everyone will remember his first match at the San Siro, where with miracles he snatched a point from the black and blues of (at the time) president Massimo Moratti. From that moment on, however, the footballer was no longer able to confirm himself at high levels and consequently he had to settle for a career in the minor leagues. Just in the last few hours, very important news has arrived. Scuffet was named by Cluj, the best player of this season. An award that is certainly a pleasure to receive and which still demonstrates all of his qualities. With the Romanian club he put on the scoresheet nove clean sheet in the regular season. A percentage very close to 50%, given that only 23 games were played before the play-offs. Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss the latest updates on the market. A new team on the Tucu Pereyra <<

June 12 – 08:51

© breaking latest news

See also  In the US, Tesla's "autopilot" involved in 273 accidents in 10 months

You may also like

Floods in Serbia | Info

How to survive 40 days in the jungle...

US decides to return to UNESCO to counter...

on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari

Silvio Berlusconi dead, Putin’s condolences: “Great loss, not...

New Dacia Duster and Fiat Panda at 12...

Udinese – From Pereyra to Ampadu, the latest...

J esus and John Wayne, book review by...

What death took from me and taught me...

Jewish identity beyond Israel – breaking news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy