Ex Udinese – Scuffet at the top, he is the best player in Cluj

The extreme defender he became famous with the black and white shirt. Simone Scuffet he had all the credentials to become a top club goalkeeper. Everyone will remember his first match at the San Siro, where with miracles he snatched a point from the black and blues of (at the time) president Massimo Moratti. From that moment on, however, the footballer was no longer able to confirm himself at high levels and consequently he had to settle for a career in the minor leagues. Just in the last few hours, very important news has arrived. Scuffet was named by Cluj, the best player of this season. An award that is certainly a pleasure to receive and which still demonstrates all of his qualities. With the Romanian club he put on the scoresheet nove clean sheet in the regular season. A percentage very close to 50%, given that only 23 games were played before the play-offs.