Home » Ex Udinese – Soppy already at loggerheads / Atalanta is considering the sale
World

Ex Udinese – Soppy already at loggerheads / Atalanta is considering the sale

by admin
Ex Udinese – Soppy already at loggerheads / Atalanta is considering the sale

The French footballer is already at loggerheads with the Bergamo team. The sale appears to be upon us. Here’s the point on the lateral

The former Udinese is in a far from simple situation. Last year, during the final days of the transfer market, Atalanta did everything to ensure the performance of Brandon Soppy, but 365 days later everything seems to have changed permanently. The footballer was unable to find a square and consequently it will be really difficult for him to stay in Bergamo. Orobic society hopes to be able recover at least the money invested, we are talking about about ten million euros. Difficult to understand what went wrong in a context that enhances full-backs like Gasperini’s. Doubts remain, now we can do nothing but look to the future and try to understand if Brandon will actually be able to maintain the very high expectations that there were towards him. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Rodrigo Becao contested by three companies

June 28 – 11.45am

© breaking latest news

See also  Dragan Kojić Keba favorite song | Fun

You may also like

40 sheep crammed into the apartment Info

Fiston Mayele: the Predator of Mbuji-Mayi – Fofoot

The Leopard, the first take in Syracuse of...

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo is...

Katarina Živković on the retirement of Milan Stanković...

Among the little ones of India who dream...

night of riots in Nanterre – Corriere TV

Deepen mutual trust and cooperation to promote solutions...

ROAD CODE Here’s how it changes: tightening on...

No retirement for the old, experience required for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy