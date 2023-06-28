Ex Udinese – Soppy already at loggerheads / Atalanta is considering the sale

The French footballer is already at loggerheads with the Bergamo team. The sale appears to be upon us. Here’s the point on the lateral

The former Udinese is in a far from simple situation. Last year, during the final days of the transfer market, Atalanta did everything to ensure the performance of Brandon Soppy, but 365 days later everything seems to have changed permanently. The footballer was unable to find a square and consequently it will be really difficult for him to stay in Bergamo. Orobic society hopes to be able recover at least the money invested, we are talking about about ten million euros. Difficult to understand what went wrong in a context that enhances full-backs like Gasperini’s. Doubts remain, now we can do nothing but look to the future and try to understand if Brandon will actually be able to maintain the very high expectations that there were towards him. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Rodrigo Becao contested by three companies

June 28 – 11.45am

