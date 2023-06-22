Home » Ex Udinese – Vicar towards Tottenham / Friulano is ready for the Premier
World

Ex Udinese – Vicar towards Tottenham / Friulano is ready for the Premier

Ex Udinese – Vicar towards Tottenham / Friulano is ready for the Premier

The current Empoli goalkeeper and former Udinese goalkeeper is ready for his arrival in England, more precisely in London

It seems the time has come for the big leap for William Vicar. The blue goalkeeper is proving to be one of his best in his role and for this very reason the most important offer of his entire career could arrive. Tottenham who has changed the technical guide for a few days seems to be convinced in making an offer from twenty million euros to ensure the performance of the goalkeeper. To date, the negotiation has not yet been completely closed, but it already seems to be at an excellent point. We’ll see if Empoli actually closes the deal with the London club in the next few weeks. A new journey is about to begin for the goalkeeper who grew up and became famous in the Friulian club’s youth academy. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The name for the post Thauvin has already been decided. Here is the new second tip

June 22 – 12:41

