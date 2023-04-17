Ex Udinese – Vizeu changes team / New adventure in Brazil: that’s where

The former Juventus player has become a real globetrotter. Here is the new team that will welcome him during this season

There are many meteors passed by Udine and more precisely by the Dacia Arena. In this article we will tell you about one of those who arrived and with very few presences left its place in Friuli: Felipe Vizeu. The Brazilian center forward arrived in 2018 for a good five million euros from Flamengo, a considerable amount if we think of the contribution that Felipe has given over the seasons. His arrival was immediately caught by a certain indifference even if the center forward in his country had shown to have good qualities. In the end, with the passing of the season, Felipe has become a real globetrotter and in the last few hours signed a new contract.

The team that will welcome his performance is It was cringing. The team plays in the Brazilian championship and it was with a club from this tournament that Felipe had terminated his contract in recent weeks before re-signing. An incredible situation for a striker who keeps scoring goals wherever he goes with an almost frightening consistency. This year, between the Moldovan championship, the Brazilian championship, the Europa League and three other competitions, he still managed to score five goals in less than twenty matches. They are not so bad averages if we think that Felipe has changed three teams from August 2022 to today.

The new team — Not only Vizeu as the old glory of our league. Criciuma has also signed a player who has really left his mark in Serie A like Eder Citadins Martins, the Italian who played the 2016 Europeans with the blue shirt. Who knows if in this case he will be able to find a team that enhances him and consequently creates a marriage that lasts more than a few months.

April 17 – 12:10

