Examining the Lowering of Entry Requirements for Correctional Officers in Hong Kong

Title: Entry Requirements Lowered for Hong Kong Correctional Officers, Netizens Express Concerns

Date: August 2, 2023

In a controversial move, the Hong Kong Correctional Services Department has announced the lowering of entry requirements for correctional officers and second-level correctional assistants. This decision comes as the expenditure of the Hong Kong police force consistently rises year by year. The move has sparked concerns among the public regarding the competency and professionalism of the correctional staff.

Previously, the department had already relaxed restrictions on age, height, and vision for applicants. Now, the physical fitness test requirements will also be significantly lowered, reducing the number of test items from five to four. The one-minute sit-ups and three vertical jumps will be canceled and replaced by static muscle strength tests. The shuttle running test will also be revamped, with the distance reduced from 9 meters x 10 times to 10 meters x 4. The current test items will now only include push-up pick-and-place and an 800-meter run.

According to authorities, these changes are based on recommendations from sports medicine experts who conducted a thorough review of the physical fitness test items and standards that have been in place for almost two decades. The aim is to establish test requirements that better meet the daily work needs of correctional officers.

Critics argue that the lowering of standards suggests a desperate need for manpower within the Correctional Services Department. Some netizens have sarcastically commented on social media platforms, suggesting that the requirements are now so low that mere ability to stand up without dizziness may be sufficient to secure a job.

Not only have the physical fitness requirements been relaxed, but the interview and selection process has also been expedited, reducing the duration from two days to just one day. The department hopes that these changes will speed up the overall recruitment process.

The Correctional Services Department has responded to the concerns by stating that it will continue to organize various recruitment activities and strengthen publicity efforts to attract more individuals to join the correctional profession. However, some commentators argue that these measures fail to address the underlying concerns of the public regarding the competence and professionalism of the correctional staff.

There have been suggestions to further streamline the selection process by conducting zoom interviews, saving both time and resources. Such measures, the commentators argue, would not only expedite the recruitment process but also save taxpayers’ money.

As this issue continues to generate controversy, the Correctional Services Department faces mounting pressure to address the concerns and assure the public of the competence and professionalism of its staff.

Source: Watch China

