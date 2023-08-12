Exceptional African heat with the Nerone Anticyclone? Truth about expected temperatures and duration » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Exceptional African heat with Anticyclone Nero? Truth about expected temperatures and duration

Temperatures rising sharply in the next few days The African anticyclone Nero is arriving with its load of boiling stability. Will we reach record peaks like in July? Here is the truth about the temperatures that will be touched in our country in the coming days.

The cool and dry air masses that have affected Italy in recent days are definitively diminishing above all in the northern and central regions. At the same time, the African anticyclone, after having partially withdrawn in recent days, is regaining strength and as you may have guessed, under the guise of Nero it is already ready to launch yet another attack on the Mediterranean basin, as if it wanted to recover the ill-gotten these days.

The first signs of the expected escalation of the heat are already underway in Sardinia where temperatures are moving towards 35/36°C or perhaps something more in the innermost areas. But we will record a further upward adjustment in temperatures especially at the turn of the weekend.

The map that we offer below, centered on Sunday 13 August, shows the maximum expected temperatures. The color red now prevails over a large part of the country (temperatures above 30°C) with several corners colored in dark red which indicate temperatures even close to 35/36°C such as for example in the internal areas of the Centre, on some stretches of the valley floors alpine, but above all in the internal and southern areas of Sardinia where the mercury columns can rise up to touch peaks of 37/38°C. Maximum temperatures scheduled for Sunday 13 August In short, we are preparing to experience a new burst of African heat which could even further intensify over the next week when we will also witness the increase of the sultriness phenomenon which will only accentuate the perception of heat and physical discomfort. However, according to the latest calculations, we can say with certainty that we will not have record heat like the one recorded in the intense July heat wave when the thermometers had touched the 50°C threshold.

Do we already know its duration? Not exactly, but it seems very probable that it could last a long time, certainly well beyond August 15, even if some disturbances could caress the Alpine and pre-Alpine regions. But we will give you more details about this in the next updates.

