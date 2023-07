KIEV – Two “explosive-like” objects placed on the roofs of reactor 3 and reactor 4 have an entire nation in apprehension. In Ukraine in these hours there is talk above all of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, of the mutual accusations between Kiev and Moscow about a possible “attack in the next few hours”, and of the consequences that a voluntarily caused accident in the largest nuclear power plant in Europe would have.

