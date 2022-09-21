Home World Exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia: 215 soldiers and the “hero” commanders of the Azovstal defense exchanged with the oligarch Medvedchuk
World

Exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia: 215 soldiers and the “hero” commanders of the Azovstal defense exchanged with the oligarch Medvedchuk

KIEV – Tonight, perhaps taking advantage of the fact that Putin’s speech covers all the other news, Ukrainians and Russians have made the most important prisoner exchange since the beginning of the invasion. The Russians delivered 215 prisoners and among them also the commander of the Azov regiment Denys Prokopenko, nom de guerre “Redis”, and his deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, nom de guerre “Kalyna”, who had surrendered in May after resisting besieged inside. at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol for three months.

