Exclusive: Former Guangdong TV anchor Hazza talks about meeting suspected spies in China – ABC News

Daily fresh information for you! Happy reading ABC Chinese “Headline” from Monday to Friday! Today is Thursday, May 18th.

Today’s news feed:

Exclusive: Hazza, the former Australian anchor of Guangdong TV, talks about meeting with suspected spies in China

When he was in China two years ago, Hazza was contacted by text message and offered to let him secretly collect intelligence about Australia. (ABC News: Jack Fisher)

The former Australian anchor of Guangdong TV station, Harry Harding (also known as Hazza, Daha) accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).Said that when he was in China, someone found him and asked him to secretly collect intelligence about Australia。

Hazza, 32, said the meeting took place attwo years ago。

Hazza is from Queensland. He studied Chinese in an Australian school before traveling to China. In 2012, Hazza, who was emerging at the time, became popular overnight with the song “Let’s Go”.

His fame has put him in the state-ownedGuangdong TV Stationreceived a prestigioushostWork.

heHas made statements on social media and television in support of the Chinese government. In December 2020, Hazza publicly supported a Chinese diplomat who criticized Australia for alleged war crimes.

The next year, he began receiving aMysterious text message from woman claiming to work at a think tank in Shanghai. She asked him to do part-time freelance work.They made an appointment to meet, and the resultA man and a woman came。

A text message from someone named “Susan” told Hazza she got his contact information from “Matt”. Hazza said no Matt he knew had ever heard of the man. (WeChat: Supplied)

“They told me they wanted me to write for them and they suggested to me that I could use my status as a reporter and a TV presenter to reach Australian politicians and prominent Australians. I could ask some of the things they would give my topic to find information,” Hazza said.

he said the ladyProposed to pay him 5,000 Australian dollars for each report, and said that these articles could not be published。

“They asked me if I had family or friends who worked in the Australian Defense Force. They asked who I knew in Australian politics,” Hazza said.

Hazza said he feared it was aPropaganda and Espionage,thendeclined the offer of those two。

John Sipher, a former CIA officer, said that although heNot sure what country these two are working for,butThis method looks like typical espionage。

“Warning signs are when you meet someone on social media and soon,[那个人]Willing to fly over, fly here solely for your sake, maybe a bit weird or prematurely offer to pay,” John Seaver said.

He also said,Chinese intelligence activities have been growing rapidly over the past 10 years。

“There are more English-speaking intelligence officers in China than all five of our ‘Five Eyes’ countries—Canada, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States—combined, which shows[他们的]scale,” John Seaver said.

A Sydney businessman was arrested and charged last month for allegedly writing an intelligence report to someone suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“My heart sank when I saw those media articles because that’s exactly what I’ve been through,” Hazza said.

Hazza then contacted the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO),reported his experience to them。

The ABC contacted the AFP and ASIO to ask if they could corroborate what Hazza said. A spokesman for the Australian Federal Police said it had no comment on the case, and ASIO said it did not comment on personal, intelligence or operational matters.

Currently Hazza has left China。

For a detailed report, please watch ABC’s “7.30” TV current affairs program broadcast at 7:30 tonight.

China resumes importing Australian logs from today

YouTube Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian held a press conference in Canberra today to announce the news.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian confirmed at a press conference just held in Canberra,China to resume imports of Australian logs from today。

end of 2020Beijing said that from Australian logsDetection of forest pestsand for this reasonSuspension of Australian log imports.Australia and China$1.6 billion per yearThe log trade in China has suffered a severe setback.

China will suspend the import of Australian logs in 2020 on the grounds of unqualified quarantine. (Supplied: SA Timber Processors Association)

Xiao QianThe ambassador told reporters in Canberra,The import ban has now been lifted。

“Yesterday, Chinese customs officially notified the Australian Minister of Agriculture that China will resume importing Australian logs from today.”

“They met the conditions of Chinese customs,” Xiao Qian said.

China is the largest export destination for Australian logsas many as 4 million tons of logs and pulped wood are imported from Australia every year,Accounting for about 90% of Australia’s timber exportsworth approximately A$1.6 billion.

Australia’s unemployment rate rises slightly to 3.7% in April

Australia’s unemployment rate has been below 4% since March 2022. (ABC News)

According to official figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), Australia’s AprilUnemployment rate rises to 3.7%estimated last month4,300 jobs lost。

Economists had earlier widely expected the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.5% in April, with 25,000 jobs created.

Bureau of Statistics latestnumbers also show：

The employment participation rate (the percentage of the working-age population who want to work) fell to 66.7 percent

The employment participation rate (the percentage of the working-age population who want to work) fell to 66.7 percent The employed population fell to 13,882,100

The employed population fell to 13,882,100 The employment-to-population ratio fell to 64.2 percent

The employment-to-population ratio fell to 64.2 percent The underemployment rate (the percentage of the employed population who say they don’t work enough hours) fell to 6.1%

The underemployment rate (the percentage of the employed population who say they don’t work enough hours) fell to 6.1% Full-time employment fell by 27,100 to 9,726,500

Full-time employment fell by 27,100 to 9,726,500 Part-time employment rose by 22,800 to 4,155,600

The hull of a Chinese ocean-going fishing boat capsized in the Indian Ocean has been found, and Australia joins the joint search and rescue operation

The incident occurred in the Indian Ocean, 4,600 kilometers northwest of Australia, and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority received a distress call at around 5:30 on Tuesday morning. (ABC News: Alexandra Fisher)

At 3 o’clock in the morning on May 16,The Chinese ocean-going fishing vessel “Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028” capsized in the central part of the Indian Oceanon board39 people lost contact,in17 crew members of Chinese nationality, 17 of Indonesian nationality, and 5 of Filipino nationality。

CCTV news report,The hull of the fishing boat was found,butNo missing person found yet。Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines have joined the search and rescue operation。

The place of the incidentLocated 4600 kilometers northwest of Australiaseveral ships and aAustralian Defense Force P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraftA search has been carried out in the area and no survivors or life rafts have been found so far.

China‘s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, hopes that Australia will help find survivors on board the wrecked fishing boat.

At a press conference in Canberra this morning, Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao QianAsk Australian authorities to step up effortssearching for the 39 missing crew members of the capsized Chinese ocean-going fishing vessel in the Indian Ocean.

Xiao Qian said China wanted to coordinate with “friendly countries” includingAustralia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Maldives。

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said it was coordinating the search for a remote area in the Indian Ocean about 5,000 kilometers northwest of Perth.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said theyA distress call was received from the fishing boat at around 5:30am on Tuesday (May 16)in the accident area“Extremely” severe weather conditions,butimproved wednesday。

The Maritime Safety Agency said a rescue plane would be at seaDrop the buoy and model the drift trajectoryproviding area guidance for searches.

Philippine Coast GuardThe command center said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Chinese embassy in Manila and search and rescue teams operating near where the boat was last seen. Merchant ships and fishing boats from the area have also joined the search and rescue operation.

Chinese PresidentXi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang have instructedAdditional rescue forces will be dispatched, international maritime search and rescue assistance will be coordinated, and rescue efforts will be carried out with all efforts.

China is believed to have the world‘s largest distant-water fishing fleetMany are at sea for months or even years at a time, supported by China‘s national maritime security agency and a vast network of support vessels.

Xiaoguo was fined tens of millions and House was investigated. How can the content of the talk show be considered “derailed”?Netizens split

A series of online programs produced by Xiaoguo Culture Company have been sought after by young Chinese. (Source: Weibo @Xiaoguo Gongchang )

Chinese talk show actor Li Haoshi (stage name: House) appeared in two performances of “Xiaoguo Talk Show” on May 13“Seriously insulting the People’s Army” and “causing bad social impact”The content of the event is still fermenting.latest progressyes:

On May 17, the Beijing Cultural Market Comprehensive Law Enforcement Corps “warned and confiscated illegal gains of 1,325,381.6 yuan, A fine of 13353816 yuan ”

On May 17, the Beijing Cultural Market Comprehensive Law Enforcement Corps “warned and confiscated illegal gains of 1,325,381.6 yuan, ” On the evening of May 17, Beijing Chaoyang Police issued a notice stating that the talk show actor of Xiaoguo Culture House was investigated for misconduct

On the evening of May 17, Beijing Chaoyang Police issued a notice stating that the talk show actor of Xiaoguo Culture On May 17, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism decided to indefinitely pause The company involved All performances in Beijing

On May 17, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism decided to indefinitely The company involved On May 17, the Office of the Leading Group for Comprehensive Improvement in the Cultural and Entertainment Field of Shanghai, and the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Simultaneous interviews and severe reprimands The person in charge of “Xiaoguo Culture” of the company involved ordered him to follow All performances in Shanghai will be suspended from now on

On May 17, the Office of the Leading Group for Comprehensive Improvement in the Cultural and Entertainment Field of Shanghai, and the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism The person in charge of “Xiaoguo Culture” of the company involved ordered him to follow On May 17, Xiaoguo Culture issued a statement: Regarding the bad social impact caused by the HOUSE incident, today, the Beijing Cultural Market Law Enforcement Team has imposed serious punishments.becauseWe have a fluke mentality in our thinking and a major loophole in management, We paid a heavy price for this, and the whole team fell into deep grief and self-blame.In this regard, we sincerely accept severe criticism from all walks of life to us, andsorry again. After learning from the painful experience, we accept the punishment, never shirk our responsibilities, and never avoid problems.usA series of corrective measures will be taken

Previous punishments for Li Haoshi and Xiaoguo Culturehave:

Beijing Cultural Market Law Enforcement Corps Investigation of Xiaoguo Culture Company

Beijing Cultural Market Law Enforcement Corps Xiaoguo Culture said that after the performance that day, the HOUSE was immediately inspected.serious criticismasking him to reflect, andSuspend all his subsequent acting work indefinitely

What did Li Haoshi say?

After the incident, many people wondered what exactly Li Haoshi said? A netizen uploaded a recording of his performance. Li Haoshi joked about his experience of adopting stray dogs, saying that his two dogs were once “wild dogs” who “chased a squirrel and fired it like a cannonball”.

“I saw the hearts of these two dogs, only eight characters flashed:’Good style, able to win battles’”。

It is “a good style of work can win battles”These eight words caused an uproar.This sentence is the Chinese PresidentThe “party’s goal of strengthening the army under the new situation” proposed by Xi Jinping in 2013 was later written into the military song “Battle Hymn of a Strong Army” launched by the General Political Department of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army。

A staff member who claims to be a screenwriter of Xiaoguo Culture said that the company will review and approve the content of the talk show actors and report to the relevant departments, “It is him (house)Temporarily added content during the show”。

“A good style of work can win battles” is the “party’s goal of strengthening the military under the new situation” proposed by Xi Jinping in 2013. (Reuters: Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Overreacting or punishing?Netizens split

In recent years, stand-up comedy (talk show) has become more and more popular in China, howeverThe content of the talk show is easy to “step on the thunder” and “derail”. What kind of jokes are inappropriate?This incident brought the issue back to thetrigger discussionthe Chinese public alsoThere was a strong disagreementalso highlightsLimitations of Topic Content in Chinese Talk Show Performances。

Some netizens expressed confusion over the reasons for the official accusation of the talk show.

“I thought it was a big deal,” commented one netizen. “I want to add a crime…” said another netizen. “Why didn’t I hear the insult? Isn’t it just life sharing?” Another netizen left a message.

However, there are still a large number of comments expressing support for the official punishment of the actor and his company.

“If someone thinks that making a fuss out of a molehill can make everything go online, let Xiaoguo go to the United States to talk about skin color, talk about race, and see what the result is!” wrote a Weibo user.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism stated in the punishment notice that Xiaoguo CultureViolation of the “Regulations on the Administration of Commercial Performances”。

Article 25 of the “Regulations on the Administration of Commercial Performances” stipulates that the circumstances that commercial performances are prohibited include:Endangering national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, endangering national security, or damaging national honor and interests; or prohibited by laws and administrative regulationswait.

Founded in Shanghai in 2015, Xiaoguo Culture has made hundreds of Chinese stand-up comedians famous, and stand-up comedy is becoming increasingly popular in China.

thisIt is not the first time Xiaoguo Culture has been punishedJuly 2021, actors under Xiaoguo CultureAn advertisement by Li Dan was accused of being vulgar and insulting to the dignity of womenXiaoguo Culture Company was confiscated advertising fees andA fine of RMB 200,000。

‘Sooner or later, we’ll always meet’: Biden on meeting with Xi Jinping

Watch Duration: 6 minutes 5 seconds 6 m Australia’s big capital cities have frequently been rated among the world‘s most liveable but the last few years have seen them miss out and that’s left many asking why they’ve lost their appeal.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (May 17) that heWill meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but no date given。

“Sooner or later, we will always meet,” Biden said in response to a reporter’s question before departing for a summit of G7 leaders in Japan.

Last week, Biden’s national security adviser JackSullivan met with Wang Yi, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Communist Party of Chinaboth sides acknowledged the need to “press the pause button” on US-China relationsThe Spy Balloon Incident “Turned Over”。

The U.S. is now in high-stakes negotiations to raise the national debt ceiling to avoid a federal default, Biden says“Continued contact” with negotiators in Washington as Asia tour begins。

Yesterday (May 17), the White House announced that BidenCancellation of key visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia after G7 summit。

bidenOriginally planned to visit Sydney and Canberra to attend the leaders’ summit of the Quad Security Dialogue (Quad)and in Australiaspeech to congress.this would have beenIt was the first visit by a US president to Australia in nearly a decade.

Biden said: “I cut my trip short to be here[华盛顿特区]Participate in final negotiations and with[众议院]The majority leader signs the deal. “

white house national security adviser sullivandismissed the notion that Biden’s cancellation of the Australia trip would do any diplomatic damage or give China leveragehowever, he admitted that Biden canceled the tripLet people down, especially Papua New Guinea。

Taiwan 2024 presidential election: Candidates for the three major camps of green, blue and white are all released

Taiwan’s opposition party, the Kuomintang, has nominated the current mayor of New Taipei City, Hou Youyi, as Taiwan’s presidential candidate in 2024. (AP：Chiang Ying-ying)

Zhu Lilun, chairman of Taiwan’s opposition party Kuomintang, announced at the Central Committee meeting yesterday (May 17),New Taipei Mayor Hou Youyi is officially called to run for the 2024 presidential election。

Hou Youyi said that at this stage, the country’s international situation is fierce and dangerous, Taiwan’s internal conflicts and confrontations, and a thousand wastes are waiting to be implemented, so that young people cannot see the future. Hou Youyi said: “To show the determination to go through the fire, if you want to run for election, you must win the election. If you want to run for election, you must unite the country. If you want to run for election, you must bring hope to the people. It is the only belief in my life that will never change.”

In the Kuomintang party, the founder of Hon Hai, who had actively campaigned for the nominationGuo TaimingAlso posted at noon yesterdayCongratulations Xinhou YouyiGet nominated for call.

Guo Taiming describes Hou Youyi in Facebook postIt is the most stable cornerstone of public opinion in the Kuomintangand said that it is only natural for Hou Youyi to assume greater responsibility, and he is also the best candidate in the Kuomintang.

forHou Youyi expressed opposition to Taiwan independence a few days ago, but does not agree with “one country, two systems”Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of China, said that different systems are not an obstacle to reunification, let alone an excuse for division.

Ma Xiaoguang also pointed out that on the common political basis of adhering to the 1992 consensus and opposing Taiwan independence, he is willing to work with people from all walks of life on the island and Taiwan compatriots to jointly promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

at the same time,Ke Wenzhe, chairman of the People’s Party, who also officially announced his candidacy yesterdayCongratulations to Hou Youyi, and look forward to a gentleman’s battle with all candidates during the election.

led by Ke WenzheThe third force, the People’s Party, also uses the slogans of “breaking the blue-green monopoly” and “breaking ideology in command”, hoping to attract the support of intermediate voters and young voters。

Taiwan’s presidential election next yearCandidates from the three camps of “green, blue and white”have been published, respectivelyDPP candidate Lai Qingde, KMT candidate Hou Youyi and People’s Party candidate Ke Wenzhe。

Taiwan Public Opinion FoundationAnnounced on May 16Telephone interviews with 1076 peoplelatest pollsIt shows that if the 2024 presidential election is contested by Lai Qingde, Hou Youyi, and Ke Wenzhe,Lai Qingde received 35.8% support, Hou Youyi 27.6%, Ke Wenzhe 25.1%。

Hong Kong Chief Executive: Books in public libraries must not violate national security laws

Hong Kong’s chief executive, Lee Kar-chao, said books in public libraries must comply with the national security law. (Reuters: Tyrone Siu)

For someone who criticizes a lotBooks and videos related to Tiananmen Square crackdown now removed from Hong Kong libraryHong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao said,Public libraries need to ensure books do not violate local national security laws。

Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Kar-chau said: “These (removed) books, people can buy in private bookstores. If they want to buy, they can buy.” “Public libraries need to make sure that they are not violating any laws in Hong Kong, including of course the Copyright Ordinance, and not disseminating any kind of information that is not in the interests of Hong Kong.”

Li Jiachao reiterated that heConfidence in the professional judgment of those handling collectionsHe said that the books that public libraries can lend to citizens are equivalent to the books recommended by the government, which can neither violate the law nor infringe copyright.There should be no “bad consciousness”。

Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” reported that,More than 40% of videos and books on ‘political themes’ removed from public libraries since 2020。

The April report by the government-backed audit committee said the government’s two-year review of library materials was largely complete, “removing books from library collections that are clearly contrary to national security interests”.

Journalism academic at the University of MelbourneLin Mulian(Louisa Lim) tweeted,Her book “People’s Republic of Amnesia: Revisiting Tiananmen” was also pulled from shelves。

“I wrote an article a few weeks ago about Hong Kong’s memory being erased, and hey, miraculously, I[的书]Also disappeared…”

The Hong Kong National Security Law has been criticized by some countries, including the United States, as a tool of repression.This law includesActs including subversion and collusion with foreign powers are punishable by life imprisonment。

Public mourning and commemoration of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 was once permitted in Hong Kong. This is different from mainland China, where it is a taboo and censored topic.

However, inHong Kong authorities have banned the annual June Fourth candlelight vigil for the past three years, citing coronavirus restrictionsand have also confiscated and demolished public monuments.

becauseWith COVID-19 restrictions lifted this year, some activists call for June Fourth mourning to resume。

This article contains content that is only available in the web version.

Jetstar announces earlier check-in and boarding times to improve punctuality

Jetstar said customers had been notified of the latest changes by email and text message. (Supplied: Jetstar)

Australia’s Jetstar has announced a series of measures it hopes will “improve punctuality and reliability”, requiring passengers to arrive at airports early.

From May 23rdcheck-in, bag drop and gate closing times will all change.

Passengers on domestic flights in Australia and New Zealand:

Check-in and baggage check-in will close 40 minutes before departure (previously it closed 30 minutes before departure)

Gates for domestic flights will close 20 minutes before departure (previously they closed 15 minutes before departure)

International flight passengers:

Check-in and baggage check-in will close 60 minutes before departure (previously it closed 45 minutes before departure)

Check-in and baggage check-in will close 60 minutes before departure (previously it closed 45 minutes before departure) Gates will close 20 minutes before departure (previously they closed 15 minutes before departure)

Jetstar chief operating officer Matt Franzi said: “We know Jetstar has been underperforming and we are working hard to improve punctuality and reliability.”

The changes would bring the airline in line with other budget airlines around the world, he said.

“To improve our performance, we are also hiring additional airport staff, cabin crew and engineering team members, and are making adjustments to our check-in, bag drop and boarding times to bring them in line with other low-cost airlines around the world. The airlines are consistent.”

Jetstar said it knew the airline was “not up to par”. (Reuters: Henry Nicholls)

What about boarding times on other budget airlines?

Bonza: check-in and bag drop closes 40 minutes before departure

Bonza: check-in and bag drop closes 40 minutes before departure easyjet: The online check-in time is 2 hours before departure, and the baggage check-in time is 40 or 60 minutes before departure

easyjet: The online check-in time is 2 hours before departure, and the baggage check-in time is 40 or 60 minutes before departure Ryanair: Check-in time is 40 minutes before departure, boarding time is 20 minutes before departure

Ryanair: Check-in time is 40 minutes before departure, boarding time is 20 minutes before departure Scoot: Check-in and bag drop closes 60 minutes before departure

Rare dugong spotted on NSW-Queensland border

Authorities have asked boaters to slow down and not disturb the dugongs eating seaweed. (Supplied: Artemis Media)

Recently, a dugong (dugong) was found in the Tweed River (Tweed River) on the border of New South Wales and Victoria, and the relevant departments requestedBoats just have to be extra careful not to hurt this dugong。

Tweed Shire Council said sightings of dugongs had been reported several times over the past 12 months.

Tom Alletson, head of the county council’s coast and waterways team, said:Never heard of dugongs in the Tweed in the past 20 yearsuntil this time last year.

Locals reported seeing dugongs for the first time since flooding in the Tweed River region last May.

The federal Department of the Environment has also reported sightings of dugongs on the NSW Central Coast in the summer of 2002/2003.

Mr. Allison guessed that becauseThe impact of water quality on their habitat drives dugongs to seek alternative habitat。

Mr Allison said dugongs feed on seagrass meadows,Eat up to 30 kg per day。

Seagrass beds grow in shallow water and intertidal zones at depths of about 20 meters. (Supplied: Rachel Groom)

That’s all for today’s “Toutiao”, I wish you all a happy day.

This article contains content that is only available in the web version.

Loading…