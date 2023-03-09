The organizer of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa has declared that from next year we could return to play on 30 December

Andrea Butti organizer of our championship and also of the other main Italian competitions such as the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, has taken stock of the upcoming seasons. The former director of Empoli put a lot of irons on the fire during a lesson at the IULM University of Milan and the news that Serie A lovers can expect are truly manifold. Let’s not waste a second and go immediately to analyze the possible revolutions which will come in the next few seasons.

The first scoop is that of a real change in the calendar that will be written next season. After the experiment (which didn't go in the best way) of the Italian Boxing Day, an incredible novelty could be launched. All twenty teams in the Italian league should play a turn close to the new year, more precisely the 30 of December. Head of Competitions he was very clear and specified that according to the mentality of the Italian fan it is almost inconceivable to go to the stadium on Boxing Day. At the same time, however, there is the possibility to play anyway a few days later. In this way, not only could the fans follow the team more easily, but above all all the people who work closely with our championship should not sacrifice their own parties. The news doesn't end there, given that the former Monaco manager has also made a point on the Italian Super Cup.

Change the Super Cup — Butti specified that a new format for the Italian Super Cup is being worked on. The final in Rihad was only the beginning of an almost assured revolution. The competition should widen to four teams (as happens in the Spanish Liga) and the format will consist of two semi-finals and a final. To date there is still no date, but this is more than a simple idea for the Football League. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from Coverciano. The first call for Udogie is near: the point <<

March 9, 2023 (change March 9, 2023 | 18:46)

