Exclusive / Udinese – Pellegatti: “Samardzic for the Rossoneri? There is nothing”

The Rossoneri journalist Pellegatti had his say on the market and on the negotiations involving the Juventus players. Here is the exclusive

These are hot market days and there are many names that are approached by the big clubs from the black and white team. The last in chronological order is without a doubt Lazar Samardzic. According to several newspapers, a real market derby is opening to acquire his performances. At the moment, the neroazzurri coached by Simone Inzaghi seem to have the advantage, but the Rossoneri also seemed to have shown all their interest. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to read the opinion of one of the football men closest to the club in via Aldo Rossi. Here you are reporter’s comment very well inserted in the Rossoneri world, Charles Pellegatti.

“To date, when we talk about the number ten of the Milan team, the management has the lead one name: Christian Pulisic. Lazar Samardzic he’s a player I’ve also read about in the newspapers, but from the club it was never suggested to me his profile. The transfer market never offers certainties, so it may well be that the Serbian will be the new attacking midfielder for the Rossoneri, but today I want to clarify that there is absolutely nothing”. We didn’t just talk about Lazar Samardzic, but also about the captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra.

Pereyra in Milan: Was there something?

There was also a question about the Udinese handyman. To date, the Argentine is still without a contract and among the many teams that have appeared in the newspapers in recent months there was also “Devil”. Pellegatti’s words on this negotiation: “Both when Maldini and Massara were there, but also with the new management, I can’t Roberto Pereyra’s name has never been mentioned“. A brief comment, but one that extinguishes any possible negotiation on this which has been confirmed as a simple rumor. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the newcomer. This is who Domigos Quina is

July 4th – 2.46pm

