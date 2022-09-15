Home World Exclusive V View丨Hello Uzbekistan_China IT News
Exclusive V View丨Hello Uzbekistan

Exclusive V View丨Hello Uzbekistan

From September 14th to 16th, President Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Samarkand, and at the invitation of President Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan state visit.

Uzbekistan is located in the hinterland of Central Asia, with a land area of ​​more than 440,000 square kilometers and a population of about 35.4 million. Samarkand is the second largest city in Uzbekistan with a history of more than 2,500 years and was one of the important hubs on the ancient Silk Road.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uzbekistan. Over the past 30 years, with the joint efforts of the leaders and people of the two countries, China-Uzbekistan relations have achieved steady development, and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has been further advanced. The two countries have become a model of mutual assistance and good neighborliness.

Producer丨Shen Yong Feng Xuhong

Reporter丨Shi Wei Peng Han Ming Yao Yao Lu Xinyu

Photography丨Huang Jinghui Yang Bo Liu Qi Guo Hong Cao Yaxing Yang Xinyu

Coordination丨Ma Chao Wang Mengmeng

Production丨Sun Jiapei

