(Petaling Jaya, 1st) Virologists predict that a new wave of epidemics may break out in our country with the invasion of the mutated strain of the Covid-19 Omick velvet XBB, but experts are still wondering whether it is necessary to re-implement mandatory Opinions were divided, but they suggested the Election Commission mandate that voters should wear masks when voting.

On September 7, the former Minister of Health Carey announced that it is no longer mandatory to wear masks indoors, and it is up to businesses to decide whether to force customers to wear masks. my country has allowed people to take off masks in open spaces and outdoors since May 1.

Xu Huiyi: Not enough virus genome sequencing

With the invasion of XBB, Associate Professor Xu Huiyi, a virologist at the University of Putra, suggested that the government consider adjusting the mask wearing measures, that is, re-implement the mandatory measures, and people have to take care of themselves.

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, she believed that Malaysia needs to adjust the public health and social measures in Malaysia, especially masks are one of the best anti-epidemic supplies.

Although at least 4 cases have been announced in Malaysia, the patients are from Selangor and Senzhou, but Xu Huiyi believes that there should also be XBB cases in East Malaysia, because there are already 33 cases in Brunei.

She said that the public will not know whether they are infected with the XBB variant strain because they need to do whole-genome sequencing, and most of the whole-genome sequencing done in Malaysia was in September. “In October, as of the 30th, only 57 whole-genome sequencings were performed.”

Xu Huiyi pointed out that the whole genome sequence of the virus in the samples in October is not enough, especially in Johor, where so many people cross the Xin Joo Causeway every day. Taking Singapore as a reference, she believes that another wave of outbreaks will occur in my country because of the XBB mutant strain.