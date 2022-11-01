Home World Exclusive | XBB strain fears a new wave of epidemic experts urged to wear masks to vote – Domestic – National Comprehensive
(Petaling Jaya, 1st) Virologists predict that a new wave of epidemics may break out in our country with the invasion of the mutated strain of the Covid-19 Omick velvet XBB, but experts are still wondering whether it is necessary to re-implement mandatoryWear a mask indoorsOpinions were divided, but they suggested the Election Commission mandate that voters should wear masks when voting.

On September 7, the former Minister of Health Carey announced that it is no longer mandatory to wear masks indoors, and it is up to businesses to decide whether to force customers to wear masks. my country has allowed people to take off masks in open spaces and outdoors since May 1.

Xu Huiyi: Not enough virus genome sequencing

With the invasion of XBB, Associate Professor Xu Huiyi, a virologist at the University of Putra, suggested that the government consider adjusting the mask wearing measures, that is, re-implement the mandatoryWear a mask indoorsmeasures, and people have to take care of themselves.

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, she believed that Malaysia needs to adjust the public health and social measures in Malaysia, especially masks are one of the best anti-epidemic supplies.

Although at least 4 cases have been announced in Malaysia, the patients are from Selangor and Senzhou, but Xu Huiyi believes that there should also be XBB cases in East Malaysia, because there are already 33 cases in Brunei.

Xu Huiyi suggested that the government consider re-implementing the mandatory indoor wearing of masks. (file photo)

She said that the public will not know whether they are infected with the XBB variant strain because they need to do whole-genome sequencing, and most of the whole-genome sequencing done in Malaysia was in September. “In October, as of the 30th, only 57 whole-genome sequencings were performed.”

Xu Huiyi pointed out that the whole genome sequence of the virus in the samples in October is not enough, especially in Johor, where so many people cross the Xin Joo Causeway every day. Taking Singapore as a reference, she believes that another wave of outbreaks will occur in my country because of the XBB mutant strain.

He Zhiwei: No need to tighten measures

However, Professor Ho Chi Wai, a public health expert at UM, believes that there is no need for Malaysia to further tighten preventive measures and resume wearing masks, as current data shows that the new variant XBB is part of the Omicron subtype.

“The World Health Organization reported that the cases of reinfection were mainly limited to those who were first infected during the Omicron period. The report also said there was no substantial difference in disease severity in the new variants. The same is true for the Malaysian report, where four reported Cases have only developed mild symptoms (stage 2).”

He said that although the mask rule has been lifted, many people are still wearing masks in public places such as shopping malls and shopping malls. They are still taking steps to prevent the disease.

Exclusive | XBB is expected to trigger a new wave of epidemic experts to urge the resumption of mandatory indoor wearing of masks
Ho Chi-wai suggested that the Election Commission should formulate standard operating procedures to require all Election Commission staff and voters to wear masks during the voting process. (file photo)
Promoting the formulation of SOP for voting centers

On the other hand, based on the fact that the Election Committee did not set up a special channel for confirmed and symptomatic people on the day of voting, health experts suggested that the Election Committee should formulate standard operating procedures to require all Election Committee staff and voters to wear masks during the voting process. to protect everyone’s safety.

Ho agreed that a special channel should not be set up for those diagnosed with Covid-19, “because we know the risk of transmission can occur even before signs and symptoms of Covid-19 appear.”

Instead, the Election Commission should develop a standard operating procedure to minimise the spread of the disease to all voters, he said.

“In this case, the EC should require all EC staff and voters to wear masks and observe hand hygiene during the voting process. This will ensure that the risk of transmission is low.”

Xu Huiyi believes that the Ormic XBB mutant strain is a highly transmitted mutant strain, and the Ministry of Health may need to discuss relevant voting measures with the Election Commission. “If the Electoral Commission does not set up another channel, it is recommended that the Ministry of Health at least advise the Electoral Commission that people attending the polls should wear masks.”

