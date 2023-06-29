Executor for apartments on Juzni Bulevar | Info

Svetlana Manić, the public bailiff who came today to list the apartments in the building at 90 Juzni Boulevard, claims that there is a court order for the sale of 13 apartments due to debt!

Source: Espresso/Tamara Trajković

Svetlana Manić came today around 11 a.m. to list the apartments, but she gave up because of the large number of citizens who had gathered, but also because the social services did not come. As she says in her statement to Kurir, her office has a court decision.

“There, a court decision was made to sell 13 apartments due to debt, the debt as of today is about 250 million dinars with interest. The enforceable debtor in this case is T. (data known to the editorial office), and its legal predecessor is a company (name known to the editorial office), she is, as a legal successor, it was transferred to her by force of law,” says Manićeva.

She added that the tenants have lawyers through whom they were informed about the case in detail.

“There is no point in me explaining it to you separately, the tenants have lawyers and attorneys, so they can find out. The court took all of this into account and decided. What the tenants mention are things that a layman can’t say whether it’s legal or not. They need a lawyer to explain to them how it happened.”she concluded.

Tenants in front of the building in Juzni Bulevar Source: Espreso/Tamara Trajković

By the way, one of the tenants, Dragoslav Pešić, claims for Kurir that the public bailiff tried to conduct an inventory of apartments, but she gave up because of the large number of citizens who had gathered.

Tenants in front of the building in Juzni Bulevar Source: Espreso/Tamara Trajković

“The legal conditions were not met either, because no one from the social service came. She gave up today, but she was also informed today of new facts, which the debtor did not submit to her. The executor did not know that there had been three judgments proving that the company (name known to the editorial staff) committed fraud and forgery of signatures of investors and co-investors and that there are already three legally binding judgments regarding that forgery, and she did not know about it and that there are two ongoing processes for fraud and forgery,” he explained. is for Kurir Pešić.

As he told us, the disputed building is in the process of legalization, and the papers were submitted in 2016.

(MONDO/Kurir)

