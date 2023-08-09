EXELENTIA Three Goupil G4 electric vans delivered to the Italian Air Force – Companies

Exelentia – Italian Mobility Factory, where research and development are transformed into a new culture of mobility – has delivered three electric vehicles to the Air Force, destined for the Top Entity Support Command which will use them in the maintenance activities of the complex which includes Palazzo Aeronautica, headquarters of the highest-ranking commands of the blue weapon located in the heart of Rome.

Specifically, these are three Goupil G4 vans, the first of which is equipped with a tipping body, the second equipped with a tipping body and raised grilles while the third is configured with a “long” chassis, lithium battery, tipping body and equipment cabinet .

Compact zero-emission vehicles, perfect for moving around in tight spaces – such as production complexes or historical centers – without however renouncing the specific operating characteristics and the safety of the occupants.

The acquisition of these new fully electric vehicles represents a further step forward by the Air Force towards increasingly sustainable mobility, in the wake of a green approach to which the Armed Forces have been tending with conviction and awareness in recent years .

However, not only sustainable mobility, the Air Force has for years been committed to making its activities and infrastructures less energy-intensive by working on the implementation of latest generation technologies and materials that are increasingly efficient in terms of energy and, at the same time, in operating on a concept of “energy autonomy” of its bases, in particular with the design of “smart energy districts”, capable of ensuring independence from external sources.