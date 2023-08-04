Exhibiting the Style of the “National Gate Airport” of the Asian Games: An Interview with Jiang Fumin on the Preparations of Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport

Title: Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport Prepares to Showcase Asian Games Style and Leave a Lasting Impression

Subtitle: Secretary of the Party Committee, Jiang Fumin, Discusses Airport Preparations for the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Paralympic Games

Hangzhou, China – As the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Paralympic Games draw closer, preparations are well underway at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport to ensure a smooth and impressive arrival and departure experience for athletes, guests, and heads of state. In an interview with Jiang Fumin, Secretary of the Party Committee of the airport, he highlighted the efforts being made to leave a positive and lasting impression on visitors.

With the Hangzhou Asian Games being the largest and highest-level international sporting event held in China since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party, it is crucial to showcase the “Chinese characteristics, Zhejiang style, Hangzhou charm, and splendor,” as entrusted by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.

Jiang Fumin emphasized that the airport has been prioritizing hardware preparations, with the third phase of the Hangzhou Airport Project running smoothly since September 2022. In April this year, all international and regional inbound and outbound flights were transferred to Terminal T4, enhancing passengers’ experience. Additional parking stands and seating have been added to accommodate the large-scale aircraft expected during the competition, and more than 1,600 signs have been rectified and added to improve navigation.

To optimize processes, the airport has conducted various tests, including simulations involving blind passengers with guide dogs and ultra-high athletes going through security checks. Anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills have also been carried out to enhance security measures and emergency response capabilities.

In terms of route development, Hangzhou Airport has been actively increasing international flights and has added or resumed direct flights to key Asian cities. Additionally, plans are underway to establish extensive transportation channels by adding more key navigable cities in Asian countries before the Asian Games.

Highlighting service guarantees, Hangzhou Airport has conducted extensive Asian Games civilized etiquette training to improve the professionalism, etiquette, and service skills of personnel and volunteers. Special attention has been given to creating a comfortable and accessible environment for disabled athletes participating in the Asian Paralympic Games.

Jiang Fumin further shared the airport’s plans for introducing new measures during the Asian Games. Flight operation guarantees will be prioritized by ensuring dynamic adjustments to flight schedules, expanding airspace capacity, and maintaining fine-grained management of flight operations. Efforts to enhance the travel experience include improving bridge rates, implementing an aircraft seat intelligent allocation system, optimizing online car-hailing services, and beautifying the terminal building.

Hangzhou Airport aims to provide a “one-stop service” to passengers by offering personal guidance, battery car ferrying, and wheelchair assistance, particularly for first-time passengers, late arrivals, and special passengers. The airport will harness the power of volunteer service to create a warm and friendly atmosphere, with Asian Games volunteer services integrated into the airport’s services.

Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport is determined to holistically cover every passenger’s travel journey and contribute to the successful and high-standard hosting of the Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games.

As the countdown to the games continues, Hangzhou Airport is ready to welcome athletes and guests with the style and efficiency befitting the prestigious event, ensuring that their first impression is an exceptional one.

Stay tuned for more updates on the civil aviation support for the Hangzhou Asian Games in our dedicated column, “Civil Aviation Support Hangzhou Asian Games.”