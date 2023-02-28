WANDA BENATTI

I celebrate the moment

Edited by Letizia Rostagno

From 18 March to 7 May 2023

It will be inaugurated Saturday 18 March at 4.30pm Wanda Benatti’s personal exhibition in the Salone della Rocca di Dozza. The exhibition, set up in the exhibition halls of the Rocca Museum, organized by the Dozza Città d’Arte Foundation and curated by Letizia Rostagno, presents an important group of works by the artist, covering a period from the 1990s to the present.

“Pure instantaneous presence… even in the detachment from oneself… well, this – perhaps – is the essence of my painting and of my life. I am no longer in a hand-to-hand fight with the unknown, but instead it is a continuous dance with it and with the elements that arise from each new day.

I celebrate the moment… and its immeasurable preciousness.” In these words the artist’s declaration of intent which gives the title to the exhibition. About forty large and medium-sized works are exhibited that create immersive situations, evocative and enchanted places where the spirit can refresh itself or, on the contrary, question itself. Because, as Wanda says, “Art must enchant and lead to questions.” The power of these works lies in being “witness” (and not mere “figuration”) of life in its making. They are a powerful shot of life that is measured against transcendence, where black and gold are a combination that is almost a trademark of the Artist. Curious, we lose ourselves in these works, letting ourselves wander, gradually more and more involved and reflective, finding ourselves or questioning ourselves, or simply and Schubertianly losing ourselves.

The inauguration will be attended by: Simonetta Mingazzini, President of the Dozza Città d’Arte Foundation, Letizia Rostagno, curator of the exhibition and the Artist. At the end of a brief introduction, the artist herself will lead the audience on a guided tour of the exhibition.

During the two months of exposure, Saturday 15 April at 4.30pm a conversation will be held between Wanda Benatti and the philosopher Carlo Monaco which will allow the public to deepen their knowledge of the artist’s works and his work. This will be followed by the performance on two pianos of music by J. Brahms and W. Lutowski which will see Mariangela Ciuffreda and Giuseppe Fausto Modugno perform.

WANDA BENATTI

Born in Bologna, where he lives and works. She graduated from the Istituto Statale d’Arte in Bologna (she was a pupil of Pirro Achille Cuniberti), she continued her studies at the Higher School of Graphics in Urbino. The Urbino environment and the contact with important Masters such as Pirro Achille Cuniberti and Toti Scialoja will be decisive for her formation, which will lead her to deepen her love for the Sign. She returns to Bologna where she attends the Academy of Fine Arts and the Chalcographic Studio of Mario Leoni. You follow a long collaboration with Glauco Gresleri’s Architecture Studio in parallel with your pictorial activity, marked by mainly personal exhibitions. She will also be on the editorial board of “Parametro” International magazine of Architecture and Urban Planning. Alongside her pictorial activity, she supports the design and execution of exclusive artistic stained glass windows. Stained glass windows and paintings by her can be found in numerous public bodies, hospitals, banks and private collections in Bologna, in Italy and abroad. They wrote about her: Roberto Vitali, Glauco Gresleri, Giuliano Gresleri, Romana Loda, Lorenzo Gresleri (Grelo), Carlo Milic, Italo Medda, Luca Ginocchio, Antonio Sanna, Anna Trebbi, Sandro Malossini, Rafael Nunez Oneiros, Alda Merini, Letizia Rostagno Francesca Gualandi. For more news: www.wandabenatti.com