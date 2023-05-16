Exhibition “Japan in miniatures” at Japan House SP – MONDO MODA

The cherry blossoms, the striking presence of Mount Fuji, the sushi restaurants on mats, the practice of manual and martial arts, in addition to traditional Japanese festivities are just some of the scenes portrayed in miniatures – under the “mitate” concept – by the photographer Japanese artist Tatsuya Tanaka, which will be on display at Japan House São Paulo until October 8, 2023.

There are 37 works created from elements such as shells, foods such as noodles and sushi, makeup items, straws, brooches, fans, among other everyday Japanese objects, which will be divided into five main groups: seasons and their events , scenes from traditional Japan, scenes from modern Japan, everyday life and traditional practices.

In the unpublished show Japan in Miniatures – Tatsuya Tanakathe public will be able to recognize brush bristles that become rice plantations, packages of fermented Japanese soy, nattō, that refer to the architecture of an important Japanese castle, sushi lined up on mats that refer to trains and cars in transit and even green straws that can be confused with a bamboo grove from the change of perspective and scale.

Internationally known for the Miniature Calendar project carried out on his social media, Tanaka illustrates the “mitate” concept in all his work, where miniature art is photographed with the theme of diorama dolls and everyday things. It is believed that “mitate” is rooted in Japanese culture – which has always lived in harmony with nature – to compensate for missing or empty things with imagination. This aesthetic sense is still present in literature, tea ceremony, gardening, Edo period entertainment (Kabuki and Rakugo) and gastronomy.

The exhibition also features an unprecedented model, created from conversations between the artist and JHSP, especially for this exhibition in Brazil. The main materials chosen were rice and beans.

Sobre Tatsuya Tanaka

Born in 1981 in Kumamoto, Japan, he graduated from the School of Education at Kagoshima University. He is a photographer and, since 2011, he has been creating the project “Miniature Calendar” [calendário miniatura]in which he reimagines and reframes everyday objects, proposing miniature scenes and images.

Since then, daily, he presents his creations on the internet. With unusual works that unite elements of surprise and humor, the miniature artist and photographer connects with the public both online and in person, holding exhibitions in Japan and internationally.

His Instagram has more than 3.7 million followers and his exhibitions that circulate in Japan and the world have already been seen by more than two million people. Tanaka participated in Expo Dubai 2020 as the creator of the Japanese pavilion and is the author of the books “MINIATURE LIFE,” “Small Wonders,” “MINIATURE TRIP IN JAPAN,” “Assemble and Resemble ‘KuMitate’ and ” “SUSHI came to buy clothes”.

Service:

Exhibition “Japan in Miniatures – Tatsuya Tanaka”

Period: until October 8, 2023

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 6pm; Saturdays, from 9am to 7pm; Sundays and holidays, from 9am to 6pm

Location: Japan House São Paulo, ground floor – Avenida Paulista, 52, São Paulo/SP

Free entrance.