Exhibition “More Value Than Valia” at MIS – MONDO MODA

The Museum of Image and Sound (MIS) hosts the exhibition “More Value than Worth”, by the artist Maré Matos, from the 8th to the 31st of August. In the exhibition, the artist transforms different materials into works of art that discuss the exploitation of natural and human resources.

Through the works, the artist from Minas Gerais denounces the relationship between development and devastation, which devastates the state of Minas Gerais and the country. The exhibition also encourages reflection on the high environmental cost of development.

“I speak of a cognitive mess that disconnects us from fundamental values, such as the preservation of nature, and I propose a connection with important resources such as sensitivity and attention. It’s not about me, it’s about paradigms that affect humanity”, declares Maré Matos.

Among the 17 works exhibited, discussions on the contamination of the Doce River by toxic mud after the dams burst in Mariana (MG) such as ‘More birth than death, More river than residue, More mountain than ore, Sertão Doce’. ‘Talking to strangers’ are titles of works that exemplify the play on words and concepts addressed by the artist.

The exhibition also has a critical text by Ricardo Aleixo, poet, artist, literature researcher and PhD in Letters from UFMG. The show is co-produced by Bendito Ofício and Experimento Produções. To bring the public a new experience, the artist will make a guided tour with

high school students from schools in Campinas. It is an opportunity to foster critical thinking.

The show ‘More value that was worth’ is sponsored by the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy, a project approved in the Cultural Action Program (ProAC). The exhibition was contemplated in the PROAC 2022 exhibition circulation public notice, which aims to financially support projects whose object is the circulation of visual arts exhibitions to be held in the State of São Paulo.

About the artist

Maré de Matos is a transdisciplinary artist. Born in Vale do Rio Doce (MG). She currently lives and works in São Paulo. Transdisciplinary artist. Graduated in Visual Arts (2009, UEMG), Master in Literary Theory (2020, UFPE) and PhD student at Diversitas (USP).

Exercises the tension between subjectivity and objectivity; and defends the right to emotion of populations removed from the status of humanity. It speculates concepts such as frontier, justice, truth and dignity at the crossroads between thought, image and word. He founded the label Bendito Ofício (2010), through which he promotes approximations between image-word-education-life.

Service:

Exhibition ‘More value than it was worth’

Date: August 8th to 31st

Hours: Tuesday to Friday: 9 am to 5 pm | Saturday: 9 am to 3 pm (closed on Sundays and holidays)

Location: MIS Campinas (Rua Regente Feijó, 859 – Downtown – Campinas/SP)

Free entrance

Free classification

