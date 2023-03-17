The Instituto Artium de Cultura inaugurates the first edition of the Artium Annual, an authorial artistic exhibition project bringing together new and established artists on Saturday, March 17th. Named Museum, the exhibition has the artist and photographer Alberto Simon as guest curator and brings together works by 24 contemporary artists, including names such as Jac Leirner and Gokula Stoffel.

The curatorial project focuses on the erasure of the middle classes in the world of plastic arts, taking advantage of its own exhibition space, the centenary Palacete Stahl, to contextualize its argument.

“In the arts, much is discussed about luxury and misery, but the intermediate classes also exemplify, in the domestic sphere, a very recognizable aesthetic universe, which is not represented in the practices of contemporary Brazilian art, whether due to purism or cognitive dissonance: seeing and not want to see. It’s time to freshen up the discussions and abandon the worn-out models of political art a little bit”, evaluates curator Alberto Simon.

The name of the exhibition, Museum, departs from this principle, counterpointing what one expects to find in a museum with what is actually on display – which is so close to us and, once displaced, gains a layer of exoticism. To deal with the complexities involved in the reflections proposed by the curator, a team of 24 artists was selected through a public notice: Adriano Amaral, Ana Mazzei, Borba, Chico Togni, Darks Miranda, Estela Sokol, Gabriel Pessoto, Gokula Stoffel, Gustavo Torres, Hiram Latorre, Jac Leirner, João Loureiro, Lais Myrrha, Leka Mendes, Link Museu, Luisa Brandelli, Mariana Paraizo, Marina Woisky, Milena Ferreira, Moisés Patrício, Natalie Braido, Rafael Triboli, Raphaela Melsohn and Renato Almeida.

Service

Institute of the Arts

Exhibition period: March 17 to May 14, 2023.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, from 9am to 6pm.

Address: Rua Piauí, 874 – Higienópolis, São Paulo – SP – Brazil – 01241-000

Free entrance