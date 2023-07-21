Exhibition of Nadežda Petrović’s works in Banja Luka | Magazine

The exhibition of the great Serbian painter Nadežda Petrović “Modernity and the Nation”, organized on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of her birth, was officially opened in the Museum of Contemporary Art of the Republika Srpska.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

The exhibition is organized in cooperation with the National Museum of Serbia and represents their most significant exhibition project this year, which was initiated by the Ministry of Culture of Serbia, since the Executive Council of UNESCO chose Nadežda Petrović for UNESCO personality in 2023. On this occasion, institutions from Serbia, Slovenia and Republika Srpska were selected, among which MSURS was honored to present this representative exhibition in Banja Luka.

The audience has the opportunity to fully see the development line from the Munich period, paintings of the country and people, impressionist episodes and national narrative, all the way to the works created in Paris, with which Nadežda Petrović achieves the victory of modern painting.

“The artistic oeuvre of Nadežda Petrović undoubtedly moved the boundaries of Serbian painting, encouraged generations of artists from the beginning of the 20th century towards new artistic horizons and guided later generations. The representative art work of Nadežda Petrović at the exhibition is presented through chronological thematic units through which we can follow the entire development of her approach to painting and the formation of her authentic artistic expression“, they state from MSURS.

Nadežda Petrović is among them the greats of Serbian painting who left an indelible mark in Serbia at the end of the 19th and 20th centuries. She was educated in Belgrade and Munich, she wrote art criticism, she was a great humanitarian and benefactorparticipated in the founding of a humanitarian organization Circle of Serbian sistersand guided by the idea of ​​cultural unification of the South Slavs, she was the initiator of the launch The first Yugoslav exhibitions and art colonies in the Balkans in Sićevo.

As nurseshe participated in the Balkan wars and the First World War. Then famous works with motifs were created Vizier’s Bridge and Gračanicaand pictures that bear witness to the tragic fate of the Serbian people.

“…We live here in the continuous wailing of the wounded, bandaging of wounds, the cry of our heroic army, their marches, their welcome and sending them off to the battlefield, to receive and care for the wounded from there…” Nadežda wrote on one of the stationery during the First and Second Balkan Wars.

During the First World War, Nadežda Petrović was volunteer of the Danube Division, with whom he participates in the battle on the Cat’s Stone. In the calm of 1915, Nadezhda went to Skopje, where her family took refuge, who could not talk her out of her intention to go to Valjevski front.



Spotted Epidemic typhus it ransacked Valjevo, and at the end of March 1915 the infection also affected Nadežda Petrović who was sick for seven days and died on April 3, 1915.

This heroine was also immortalized by our famous painter, writer, poet and dramatist Đura Jakšić picture “The girl in blue” which became his most famous work.

The exhibition “Modernity and the Nation” is open until September 26, 2023. The authors of the exhibition concept and the accompanying monograph are prof. Dr. Lidija Merenik and Prof. Dr. Igor Borozan from the Department of History of Art at the Faculty of Philosophy in Belgrade.

(World)

