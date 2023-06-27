Exhibition on the history of Radio at Solar Fábio Prado – MONDO MODA

The exposure Radio: emotion in the air – images of a story you heard is on display at Solar Fábio Prado, in São Paulo until August 20th. It brings together radio sets from different eras, historical audios, music and videos that have marked generations and help celebrate the centenary of one of the most important means of communication in the country.

Radio Exhibition @ Nadja Kouchi

The exhibition occupies the entrance hall, three rooms and the intermediate corridors on the ground floor of Solar Fábio Prado in the traditional mansion located on Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima. The entrance hall addresses the history of Radio through a chronological line. One of the highlights is the centenary of São Paulo radio, to be celebrated in November this year.

Radio Exhibition @ Nadja Kouchi

The second room of the exhibition integrates concepts such as the importance of radio, the purposes for which it has been used over time in Brazil and in the world, and also the future of this means of communication. Present in this room are journalism and sports, and all the emotion intrinsic to the narration of episodes that changed the history of society.

Radio Exhibition @ Nadja Kouchi

In the central space of the show, there is a tribute to the architecture of the main buildings that house several radio stations in the country. Historical broadcasters that helped shape the horizon of Brazilian cities and that are still a reference today. Also in this central room are instagrammable niches that unite environments and real objects.

Radio Exhibition @ Nadja Kouchi

The last space of the exhibition presents regional audios from the 26 states of the Federation plus the Federal District, produced with the support of all state broadcasting entities in 2022.

The intermediate corridors have classic jingles and advertisements, contents that are part of the Brazilian collective imagination and allow the visitor a nostalgic immersion in this important chapter in the history of radio, advertising.

Service

Exhibition – “Radio: emotion in the air – images of a story you heard”

Date: until August 20

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm

Location: Solar Fábio Prado – Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 2705, Jardim Paulistano – São Paulo, SP.

Tickets: R＄ 10.00 (full ticket) and R＄ 5.00 (half ticket)

Sales: Total Ticket – Friday free entry

On-Site Accessibility | Bike rack with 40 spaces

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

