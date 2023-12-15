Exit 2024 who performs | Fun

It has been revealed who will perform at the Exit festival in July 2024.

Interest in one of the biggest music festivals in Europe is increasing every year, and the organizers of the Exit festival are working hard to prepare the big parties that will be held traditionally in July 2024 at the Petrovaradin fortress.

The city of Novi Sad will host big stars of various genres of music in the coming years as well, and after the first names were announced, more fantastic information about the performers arrived. He stood out among the first five Karl Kokswhile fans of Exit will be entertained by Black Eyed Peas, Rudimental, Coroner, Tom Morelo and many others. Here is the list of headliners:

Due to the great interest, the leaders of this famous and award-winning music festival decided to add another day of crazy fun, so next year’s Exit will start already on July 10 and last until the 14th of the same month. On the first day of the festival, July 10, main stagewill be named after Nikola Tesla and a performance dedicated to him will be performed.

“Especially for this occasion, we have decided to extend the EXIT Festival and include July 10, Nikola Tesla’s birthday, when the Main Stage will be lit up with a Starseeds takeover performance dedicated to him, one of the brightest minds in history,” the announcement reads.

