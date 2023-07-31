Expensive petrol, self at 1.912 euros per litre. Urso: “Transparency on prices” – Last hour

With international petrol and diesel prices still on the rise, there are new upward movements on the fuel network. In detail, based on the elaboration of Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the operators to the Mimit Observatory updated at 8 am yesterday 30 July, the average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.912 euro/litre (1.895 the previous survey), with the various brands ranging between 1.897 and 1.933 euros/litre (no logo 1.895). The average price of diesel self is 1.766 euro/litre (compared to 1.743), with the companies between 1.760 and 1.786 euro/litre (no logo 1.745).

As for the fuel served, the average price charged for petrol is 2.045 euro/litre (2.027 the previous figure), with colored systems with prices between 1.978 and 2.125 euro/litre (no logo 1.946). The average of diesel served is 1.900 euro/litre (against 1.880), with the companies’ points of sale with average prices between 1.844 and 1.976 euro/litre (no logo 1.798).

The prices charged for LPG are positioned between 0.713 and 0.732 euro/litre (no logo 0.692). Finally, the average price of CNG for cars is between 1.402 and 1.476 (no logo 1.420).

Urso: “Further transparency operation on petrol”



“As from tomorrow, the billboard with the average fuel prices will start. Each citizen can check when he goes to refuel if he is subjected to a price higher than the average price which is less than 2 euros”. This was stated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, explaining that “if consumers notice truly anomalous peaks, they can report them on the ministry’s website or to the Guardia di Finanza”. “With this additional transparency operation, we plan to keep the piece below international levels,” says Urso, and reduce the impact of any variations.

Absolutely, the average prices of petrol at distributors are not enough



The billboards with the average prices of fuels which become mandatory in all petrol stations “are undoubtedly a tool of transparency but, by themselves, they are not enough to obtain a calming effect on the price lists at the pump”. Assoutenti affirms it, asking the government to make a further effort in favor of consumers. “If on the one hand it is useful to provide information to motorists on average fuel prices, on the other it is necessary to study new measures to trigger competition between operators and encourage a reduction in price lists. – explains the president Furio Truzzi – In this sense, the best solution is represented by billboards to be installed in the various areas of large cities and in all the municipalities showing, like what already happens along the motorways, the prices of petrol and diesel charged by the operators located nearby, with a bright green dot which indicates the most convenient distributor in the area for motorists. Furthermore, a national app managed by Mimit is needed with fuel lists updated in real time, which allows motorists to immediately identify the best prices in the area. Measures that would trigger virtuous competition between operators and would make it possible to immediately bring down the prices of petrol and diesel throughout Italy. – adds Truzzi – We will be the first to collaborate with Mimit to report unjustified price increases but we strongly ask you to clarify what happens in the transformation of crude oil into petrol, i.e. in that part of the supply chain managed by refining which, in our opinion, is the most opaque segment of the whole process”.

Price guarantor, there is no petrol speculation



In the last two weeks, fuel prices have accelerated to average values ​​for petrol of 1.91 cents and for diesel of 1.76, with an increase of around 4 cents. “What is happening is happening in the same direction as the international market. From this point of view, we register that there are no speculations”. This was stated by the guarantor for price surveillance Benedetto Mineo, at a press conference. In the coming days, Mineo announces the publication of a handbook for the consumer on news regarding fuels and on signs with the average price.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

