Original title: Expert: Russia “upgrades” Iran-made kamikaze drone guidance system to be replaced by GLONASS

Russia has wreaked havoc on Ukrainian cities using Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, and Iran is preparing to increase military aid to Russia. Experts have reminded the West that Russia has upgraded Iran’s kamikaze drones.

Russia has upgraded the guidance system of Iran’s kamikaze drone, increasing its lethality and accuracy against Ukrainian targets. According to military analysts, the Iranian-made drone has been modified by Russian engineers and its original inertial guidance system has been replaced by a Russian GLONASS (Global Navigation Satellite System) control unit.

Russia’s GLONASS operates as part of the satellite radio navigation service, providing an alternative to the US Global Positioning System (GPS), a navigation system of comparable accuracy. Several satellite navigation systems are currently in use around the world, including GPS in the United States, Galileo and Beidou in Europe.

Because of Iran’s sanctions, it appears to be unable to obtain Western components with traditional military GPS. It uses standard civilian GPS sensors, available from other sources. Military analysts say these modifications greatly increase the effective range of kamikaze drones. But even this improvement would not enable real-time control or operability of the drone, he added.

Based on recently released video and imagery material, the Shahed-136 kamikaze does not appear to have a video camera or any other sensors. Given this, experts speculate that its only source of navigation is satellites. In other words, the drone uses only coordinates from satellite navigation systems such as GLONASS to steer itself towards stationary objects. “I would like to draw attention to the fact that Russia, through its GLONASS system, is involved in improving the characteristics of Iran’s UAVs”, military analysts point out that the size of the warhead has been reduced due to the addition of new guidance devices.

U.S. defense analyst Smith said that while GLONASS is slightly less accurate than GPS, it is completely controlled by Russia. This means that even if the Americans reduce GPS accuracy in Ukraine, the accuracy of Russian-operated munitions will not be affected.

Science and technology journalist Hamblin pointed out that using Russian navigation systems, including the use of encrypted military-grade GLONASS, has advantages over using GPS, which may be more accurate than open-source GPS signals, and the use of Russian-made GLONASS electronics, which avoids imports GPS. “They (Russia) will be able to use kamikaze drones while interfering with the use of GPS signals by Ukrainian forces,” Hamblin added.

According to reports, Iran is preparing to donate a batch of weapons to Russia. Two Iranian officials and a pair of Iranian diplomats said the two countries reached the deal on Saturday. Iran agreed to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, as well as additional kamikaze drones, as Russian forces continue to use kamikaze drones to attack Ukrainian targets.

One of the Iranian diplomats told the media: “Russia is asking for more drones and more accurate Iranian ballistic missiles, especially the Fateh and Zolfaghar missile series.” While the West may be incensed by the deal, the Diplomats deny that Iran violated UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, Iran denies handing over the drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, even with pictorial evidence of the Ukrainian battlefield. On the other hand, Moscow also refuted the purchase of Iranian drones. On the 18th, Russian presidential spokesman Peskov told the media that Russia was using domestically produced drones.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: