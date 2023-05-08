Expert: The CCP’s wolf-warrior diplomacy cites “risks” in the West | NATO | NATO Secretary General | Japan

On February 1, 2023, NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, promising to strengthen NATO-Japan relations. (Provided by NATO official website)

[The Epoch Times, May 07, 2023](Epoch Times reporters Cheng Jing and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) The news that NATO (NATO) plans to open a liaison office in Tokyo, Japan, sparked a strong reaction from the CCP. Experts believe that the CCP’s provocations have caused Western and East Asian countries to change their policies toward China, because a war in the Taiwan Strait will have a greater impact than a war between Russia and Ukraine, and the core of the global security crisis is shifting to the Asia-Pacific; Beijing’s diplomatic misjudgment has caused The West has rallied to manage and control “risks”.

“Nikkei Asia” reported on May 3 that NATO’s plan to open a liaison office in Tokyo, Japan, has been confirmed by Japanese and NATO officials. NATO hopes to strengthen consultations with allies such as Australia, South Korea and New Zealand to deal with the growing Chinese Communist Party. challenge.

In this regard, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at a press conference on Thursday, “NATO’s continued eastward expansion into the Asia-Pacific and its interference in regional affairs will inevitably undermine regional peace and stability and promote confrontation between camps. Countries in the region should be on high alert.”

On Friday (5th), the WeChat public account “Chang’an Street Governor” under the official media “Beijing Daily” of the Communist Party of China even posted an article saying that “Japan has led NATO to China‘s doorstep” and severely criticized NATO for “messing up Europe and trying to Chaos in the Asia-Pacific”, Japan “expands its armies and prepares for war, looking forward to the ‘Washington tool’ of ‘something in Asia'”.

The CCP’s Value Challenges the West, and East Asia Changes Its China Policy

Li Shihui, chairman of the Institute of Japanese Studies in Taiwan and a professor at the School of International Affairs of National Chengchi University, analyzed the Epoch Times on the 5th. Now Western countries and East Asian countries believe that the threat of the CCP is a major issue that is currently happening, not something in the future.

He said that for Western countries, there are two necessary conditions for threats. One is that the CCP has the ability to threaten other countries; the second is that it has the will to threaten other countries.

In the development process of the past 20 years, he said, “Beijing’s capabilities have improved rapidly, and more importantly, Beijing’s will and the will of the CCP leaders have made other countries feel threatened.”

“This is also the reason why Japan, the Philippines, and especially South Korea have changed their policies towards China. From maintaining a certain degree of détente with China, they are now completely looking for a way to rely on the United States and be wary of or confront Beijing. foreign policy.”

Li Shihui said: “The faction in Japan believes that there will be a war between the two sides of the strait, and hopes to introduce the power of other important countries to achieve a balance of power. Therefore, Japan has brought in NATO power to form a certain degree of intimidation (to the CCP) in East Asia. The amount of resistance is believed to help maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“From a Western point of view, whether it is NATO or Japan-US security, under the US strategy, it is a public defense system with security guarantees. It will not reduce the scope of application due to geographical restrictions in the past, but introduce a Maintaining a stable public defense system contributes to stability.”

Ding Shufan, an honorary professor of the Institute of East Asian Studies at National Chengchi University, analyzed the Epoch Times on the 5th, “The CCP has increasingly close relations with many so-called authoritarian countries, which is a challenge in value.”

Ding Shufan believes that “Western countries dominated by the United States are indeed very different from the CCP in terms of many concepts, values, and political systems, and they are also different from Russia. Because Beijing basically supports Russia, at least from the standpoint of NATO Or the position of the EU, (this) is most unacceptable.”

Expert: If there is a war in the Taiwan Strait, the impact will be far greater than that of the Russia-Ukraine war

Since the beginning of this year, Japan, South Korea and NATO have interacted frequently.

Regarding the idea of ​​NATO opening a liaison office in Japan, Nikkei Asia pointed out that this is the first time that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (Jens Stoltenberg) visited Japan from January 30 to February 1. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed and determined.

Kishida Fumio also introduced his plan to set up a full-time Japanese ambassador to NATO. At the NATO summit in June last year, Kishida became the first Japanese leader to attend the NATO summit.

On April 5, Stoltenberg met with diplomats from Indo-Pacific partner countries at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, held dialogues with Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia on cooperation and challenges, and emphasized the importance of the Indo-Pacific region and Europe to each other In terms of security importance, “we highly value our relationship with our Indo-Pacific partners such as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan.”

Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fang said during the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting that due to “China‘s military power in the region is becoming more and more tough”, Japan cannot achieve the goal of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” proposed by Shinzo Abe alone, and he welcomes the participation of NATO member states Indo-Pacific affairs.

Li Shihui said, “EU countries regard NATO as a force to maintain world peace, because the United Nations is ineffective. In fact, the Russo-Ukrainian war is a great revelation. NATO cannot only focus on the European battlefield. The Russo-Ukrainian war is not only a war in Europe. In fact, affects the whole world.”

“NATO members in several EU countries believe that if a war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, the impact will be far greater than a war between Russia and Ukraine, so they must have a say in the Taiwan Strait issue. It is very important to set up a branch in Tokyo,” he said. .

Analysis: Core of global security crisis shifts to Asia-Pacific

Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, the CCP has never publicly condemned Russia’s aggression. When the West imposed severe sanctions on Putin, Xi Jinping visited Russia in March and jointly declared with Putin to “strengthen a series of plans for bilateral relations.”

Chen Yonglin, a former CCP diplomat, told The Epoch Times on the 4th that NATO’s strengthening of ties with Indo-Pacific countries is “mainly aimed at the Sino-Russian alliance. This has led to military cooperation and covert assistance, which has aroused the vigilance of NATO and Europe.”

In order to guard against China and Russia, Chen Yonglin said, “NATO has long-term considerations, including the security interests of Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Therefore, its establishment of a liaison office in East Asia is actually established in response to the development trend of the Sino-Russian alliance.”

“This shows that the core of the global security crisis has shifted from Europe to the Asia-Pacific. The CCP’s performance on the Ukraine issue has made Europe very worried; the CCP’s clamor for military reunification on the Taiwan issue also makes people feel that war is imminent. The actual combat exercises on the ground, assuming the posture of invading Taiwan at any time.”

He said, “The CCP has become more aggressive and fascist than ever before. The CCP has a lot in common with the fascists of the past, such as creating internal ethnic conflicts to build consensus among the Chinese people, emphasizing nationalism’s external aggression and expansion, and taking the world’s The leader claims to be promoting ideology, a community with a shared future for mankind, a Chinese-style development model, and Chinese-style democracy.”

Xi Jinping’s diplomatic misjudgment has attracted the West to control “risks”

When Xi Jinping recently mentioned dealing with the West, he must mention “dare to fight and be good at fighting.” Recently, the ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, questioned the “sovereignty status of the former Soviet Union”, causing an uproar in the world.

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg also said, “In a more dangerous and unpredictable world, it is clear that security no longer refers only to regional security, but to global security.” The Indo-Pacific region is very important to Europe. Important, Europe is also important to the Indo-Pacific.

Li Shihui believes, “In the future (NATO) may hold a meeting in Tokyo, of course to discuss East Asian issues. Beijing will not be happy, but it must face this new diplomatic arena.”

He said that the CCP is facing a big problem in diplomacy, “It does not trust Western countries, and does not trust the entire international system, because it believes that this is an international system created by the United States, so now it wants to break the international system, but it does not have the ability. It has not been able to do so so far.”

“In fact, for China, the benefits brought by following the international system will be far greater than its current situation. In the past, China followed the international system and norms, and there was a period of strategic opportunities. That is, from 2001 to 2010, the Chinese economy Rapid growth. Western countries at least believe that China should have the opportunity to go in the direction of a responsible big country.”

But in recent years, Beijing’s Wolf Warriors diplomacy has completely broken the previous diplomatic line. Li Shihui said, “(This) has deepened the doubts of Western countries and neighboring countries. They don’t believe in the peaceful rise that China (the CCP) has been talking about. It means that China is an unpredictable country and unstable.”

He said, “When you have a strong military force and you are an unpredictable country, other countries will of course worry and form a cooperative relationship to manage and control some war risks that China may cause in the future.”

“In the past, China was an opportunity, but now it is a risk. Western countries consider how to manage and control this risk, whether it is the supply chain, whether it is regional economic integration, whether it is NATO’s setting for East Asia, these are all for the purpose of controlling China (the CCP) )risk.”

Li Shihui said, “This risk has now become the most important issue in Western diplomacy and military affairs. In the past, we rarely heard EU countries talk a lot about China. In the past two years, EU countries, South Pacific countries, including the United States, Japan The axis of South Korea’s diplomacy revolves around China (the CCP).”

Expert: Xi Jinping needs to conduct a comprehensive review of diplomatic relations

Li Shihui said, “Based on my own observation, China (the CCP) is now in the running-in stage of a new diplomatic interaction model with Western countries, but what direction will such a running-in stage eventually lead to?”

“I think Beijing itself is not sure. At the beginning, it misjudged the United States and thought that the United States would not be so tough. In the end, it did not expect the United States to adopt a comprehensive confrontational posture. This surprised it.” Li Shihui said, but when Beijing put the nation After the rise of doctrine, there is no way to retreat in the short term. In fact, a step is needed.

Li Shihui believes that “Beijing can’t change the situation by cursing people everywhere. It must think about how to interact with neighboring countries and how to interact with these big countries in this new diplomatic arena.”

“If Xi Jinping does not understand that this is a new stage of diplomacy, and then conduct a comprehensive review of diplomatic relations, I think it will actually be detrimental to China and neighboring countries. No one wants to see war happen, but maybe some people in China We want war to happen, so we’re really worried about that.”

Li Shihui said, “We do regional research on international relations, and we have always believed that Xi Jinping’s foreign policy, in fact, has not achieved the desired results in recent years, that is, his methods have not been able to achieve the set goals. In fact, this shows that he There’s a big problem with our foreign policy.”

