As of 0:00 today, this year’s Double Eleven E-commerce Festival has come to an end, and various manufacturers have also released their own transcripts.

The achievements of mainstream manufacturers with tens of billions of dollars are all accumulated by ordinary consumers.

So why do so many consumers choose Double Eleven shopping, and even have “shopping addiction” during this period, buying and buying like crazy?

According to experts, in fact, this is a shopping atmosphere deliberately created by merchants taking advantage of various psychological loopholes of consumers.It will make you feel that if you don’t buy it at this time, you will lose money, and all kinds of dazzling promotions will be paralyzing and make people think that it is very cheap.

Some platforms will conduct pre-sale or standard limited-edition products, in fact, to create a sense of scarcity.

Experts analyze the root cause of shopping addiction on Double Eleven: it is all a trap deliberately created by merchants

In consumer behavior psychology, words such as “only one day left”, “limited time seckill”, “limited time purchase”, “limited to 500 copies” are used for publicity.

When we receive these promotional messages, it is difficult to remain indifferent, because we are always self-interested; if we ignore these messages, our perception will become dissonant, that is, “no profit” = “loss” , if you don’t act now, you will lose.

Therefore, we often fall into the trap of promotion, impulsive and excessive consumption and feel that we have taken advantage of it.

Experts analyze the root cause of shopping addiction on Double Eleven: it is all a trap deliberately created by merchants

If there is too much exposure to this kind of information, the mental illness of “shopping addiction disorder” will be formed over time.

According to the doctor, only when there is a strong desire for shopping behavior, short-term pleasure and excitement after shopping, self-blame after purchase, and it is difficult to control, it is regarded as a shopping addiction disorder when it causes personal pain, debt or family problems.

If the above conditions occur, it is recommended to seek medical evaluation as soon as possible to prevent the problem from getting worse.

However, the situation is generally not that serious. If you want to improve, you may as well delete the shopping software for a period of time, and force you to not watch it at all for a week or a month, and it will gradually adjust.

