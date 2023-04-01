Home World Experts managed to read only 10 pages: Book covered with human skin remains a mystery in Kazakhstan (PHOTO) | Magazine
An ancient Latin manuscript, which was bound in human skin, remains a mystery in Kazakhstan.

Source: Anatolia/Meiramgul Kussainova

Covered in human back skin, the 330-page work, written in Old Latin in 1532, is on display at the Museum of Rare Books at the National Academic Library in the capital Astana.

The book was donated to the library by a private collector in 2014 and has been on display at the museum since then, said Moldir Tolepbay, an expert at the Science Department of the National Academic Library.

“The book, which belongs to a northern Italian notary named Petrus Puardus, was written in Old Latin in 1532. It consists of a total of 330 pages, but experts have only been able to read the first 10 pages at the moment,” she added.

Tolepbay emphasized that the book consists of data on incoming and outgoing accounts, credit and mortgage, but that the manuscript has not been fully deciphered.

“The work was examined in the laboratory of the National Center for Medical Sciences in Astana. It was found that the book was bound in the skin of a human back,” she pointed out.

The National Academic Library houses nearly 13,000 rare books, including special books made of snake skin, precious stones, silk cloth and gold thread.

(Anatolia)

