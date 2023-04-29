Experts on Russia’s new attack on Ukraine | Info

Russia attacked Ukraine again on Friday after a two-month break.

Source: sputnikportal.rs/screenshot

Russian bombers carried out a new attack on Ukraine yesterday, after a break of about two months. Unfortunately, the attack led to the death of 13 people, including children. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the rubble was still being cleared, and that rescuers had found 13 dead. Two of them are children whose identity still cannot be determined, while the fate of their parents is still unknown.

President Zelenski said that the rescuers will work until they are sure that no one is left under the rubble. He also called for a joint fight against Russian terror with the use of weapons for Ukraine, the strictest sanctions against the terrorist state and just punishment for the killers.

On the other hand, there are reports that Ukrainian forces have crossed the banks of the Dnieper River and that the announced spring counter-offensive is expected at any moment.

The guests of the Usijanje show were Aleksandar Cvetković, a member of the Presidency of the Serbian SPO Renewal Movement, and Vladan Glišić, a lawyer.

Vladan Glišić said that he does not believe that this is Russia’s anger, but that the war has its own dynamics.

“About 1,500 combat vehicles have just been delivered by NATO to Ukraine, which means that there are funds for the counter-offensive of Ukraine that was mentioned. In that case, Russia is also nervous and it will react with its increased bomber attacks on Ukrainian positions. This leads to the fact that the Chinese initiative about a truce went into the shadows,” said Glišić.

On the other hand, Aleksandar Cvetkovic said that NATO’s border has expanded 1,400 kilometers since Moscow said that Ukraine cannot join NATO.

“Ukraine will definitely become a member of NATO after the war. During the war, it should not. Why? Because the message of the NATO countries is that the war must end, and only then should it join, because that would mean a war between NATO and Russia,” Cvetković pointed out.

Glišić pointed out that Vladimir Putin can hardly stay in power if he does not finish the story of demilitarization and de-Nazification, which implies that Ukraine should be militarily neutral and that those who were in favor of the anti-Russian story should not be in power. This implies the defeat of Ukraine.

