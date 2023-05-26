Experts on the mysterious disease X | Info

Experts claim: “Corona was not the first epidemic that caused a lot of trouble in the world, and it won’t be the last either. That’s why we have to prepare.”

Izvor: taramara78/Shutterstock.com

The World Health Organization (WHO) has compiled a list of ‘priority diseases’ that could cause the next pandemic in the future, writes the New York Post. Most of the diseases on that list are already known to us – Ebola, SARS, Zika and the like – but the last disease on that list bears the terrifying name ‘Disease X’.

WHO uses the term “disease X” to reserve a place on the list for a disease hitherto unknown to medical science that will cause infections in humans. Since the cause of the disease—some virus, bacteria, fungus, or something else—will still be unknown, there will likely be no vaccines or cures available.

“This is not science fiction. This is a scenario we have to prepare for. It’s disease X,” said Dr. Richard Hatchett of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). CEPI was founded in early 2017 by the governments of Norway and India, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and the World Economic Forum and is a partnership between public, private, philanthropic and civil organizations. CEPI’s mission is to fund and coordinate the development of vaccines to protect the world from future epidemics.

One way CEPI intends to do this is to support the development of “platform technologies” that will accelerate the production of vaccines against new and unknown pathogens such as the predicted “disease X”. As for the term ‘Disease x’ itself, it was coined by the World Health Organization in 2018. By including ‘disease x’ in the list of priority diseases, the WHO warns of the risk posed by some new, as yet unknown pathogens.

In the same year, an article by Dr. Hatchet appeared in the Telegraph describing the re-emergence of the Ebola virus in Africa, which is much easier to contain now that we know it and there are vaccines and drugs. “But imagine the emergence of a virus that we have never seen before, for which there is no cure, and which could endanger thousandsmaybe even millions of people around the world. Apart from the lives of the victims, imagine the effect this would have on the world economy?” asked Dr. Hečet in the article.

But it didn’t take long to imagine. A year later, when the corona virus began to spread in China, the world witnessed a deadly pandemic caused by a new virus. At that point, it was ‘Disease X’. “It is no exaggeration to say that there is a possibility that ‘disease X’ will appear very soon,” said Dr. Pranab Chatterjee, a researcher in the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. “The recent wave of H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia is just an example,” Chatterjee added.

Some public health experts believe the next “Disease X” will be zoonotic, meaning it will originate in wild or domestic animals and then spread to humans. Ebola, HIV/AIDS and the corona virus were zoonoses. However, there are other sources of disease, and one of them could be bioterrorism in the future. “We do not ignore the possibility of a formative pathogen,” said the authors of an article published in 2021 in the journal “Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology.”

“The spread of such pathogens, either through accidental laboratory accidents or their deliberate release, could cause ‘disease X‘ and that it has catastrophic consequences”, they add. Another possibility is that we will be talking about so-called ‘zombie viruses’ which were frozen in permafrost for centuries, but are now being released due to climate change and melting ice.

Some of the priority diseases on the WHO list are: Marburg virus, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fevera, Nipah and other henipaviruses, Rift Valley fever and MERS. In order to prevent or fight against the imaginary ‘disease X’, medical experts are calling very loudly for increased investment in the surveillance and research of viruses with pandemic potential.

“Corona was not the first epidemic that caused a lot of trouble in the world, and it won’t be the last either,” wrote the authors of the article in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. “That’s why we need to prepare for the next pandemic outbreak as soon as possible.”

(WORLD)