Injecting strong momentum into Hong Kong’s governance and revitalization—Experts spoke highly of Hong Kong’s new District Council election

The recent District Council election in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has garnered praise from experts for injecting strong momentum into the region’s governance and revitalization.

The seventh District Council election took place following the improvement of the regional governance system and the reshaping of the District Council system. Experts have pointed out that the new district council system complies with public opinion and is seen as advanced and superior.

The election was described as enthusiastic and orderly, signaling a new era for the District Council and holding great significance for the region. Experts predict that the new District Council will work to improve the level of regional governance in the SAR and collaborate with various sectors to bring new energy to Hong Kong’s governance and revitalization.

The reshaping of the district council system was implemented through amendments to relevant laws earlier this year. The new system has been hailed for closing previous loopholes and restoring the nature and positioning of a non-governmental regional organization as stipulated in the Basic Law.

Liu Zhaojia, consultant of the National Association for Hong Kong and Macao Studies, emphasized that the successful formation of the new district council represents the completion of the reshaping of Hong Kong’s governance structure. This also aligns with the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong,” laying a solid foundation for the region’s future development.

Tian Feilong, deputy dean of the Law School of the Minzu University of China, highlighted that the new system prevents the District Council from becoming a platform for anti-China disruptors, allowing it to focus on its core responsibilities of providing district services.

The election was commended for its fair and just conduct, showcasing healthy competition and constructive electoral culture. It also demonstrated the implementation of the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong,” marking a significant milestone in the region’s governance.

The new District Council is expected to recruit patriots from diverse backgrounds, enhancing its representativeness and reflecting public opinion comprehensively. This is seen as an important step in improving Hong Kong’s governance system and efficiency.

As the new District Council prepares to assume its duties in 2024, experts believe that it will become a platform dedicated to serving the grassroots and fostering communication between the SAR government and citizens.

The new system has been lauded for re-establishing a model of high-quality democracy and is expected to foster more efficient governance in Hong Kong.

Looking ahead, experts are optimistic that the new District Council, comprised of individuals dedicated to the country and Hong Kong, will contribute to the region’s governance and prosperity, leading towards a brighter future for Hong Kong.

