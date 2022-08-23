Executive summary:“More and more Australians are hearing the drumbeat of war with China.” The Australian reported on the 22nd that a poll report released by the think tank Australian Institute on the same day was under the title. The results showed that 9% of Australians think China will attack Australia “soon”, almost double the percentage of Taiwanese respondents (5%) who think the mainland will attack Taiwan “soon”.

“More and more Australians are hearing the drumbeat of war with China.” The Australian reported on the 22nd that a poll report released by the think tank Australian Institute on the same day was under the title. The results showed that 9% of Australians think China will attack Australia “soon”, almost double the percentage of Taiwanese respondents (5%) who think the mainland will attack Taiwan “soon”. “Studies show that rhetoric about China and the fears spread around the risk of war have had an impact on Australian public opinion,” said Bem, the head of the project team that conducted the poll. Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Center at East China Normal University, told the Global Times reporter on the 22nd that “the results of this poll reveal a worrying and terrifying reality in Australia’s current perception of China.” In recent years, with the help of political figures, media hype, and some so-called think tank experts, the Australian people have developed a perception of China that is seriously out of touch with reality. And this misperception may be exploited by some anti-China forces, who will use this to advance some issues or policies that are hostile to China.

“Surprisingly”

The subject of the poll is Australia and Taiwan’s attitudes toward mainland China. The “West Australian” said on the 22nd that when the US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan caused tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the poll took 1,003 Australians and 1,002 Taiwanese as the survey subjects. China-Australia relations and the role of the United States in it. One of the findings that has attracted the most attention from the Australian media is that Australians are more worried than Taiwanese that they will be attacked by the mainland “soon”. Australians and Taiwanese 38 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively, chose to be attacked by mainland China “at some point in the future”. In addition, 23% of Australian respondents said the mainland would attack Taiwan “soon”.

The poll also showed that 86% of Australian respondents chose “very much” or “somewhat” when asked whether China was aggressive, compared with 86% of Taiwanese respondents. The ratio is 78%. On the issue of “whether the United States will send troops to defend Australia/Taiwan”, Australians appear to be more “confident” than Taiwanese. 57% of Australian respondents believe that if China attacks, the United States will send troops to defend it. In contrast, only 22 percent of Taiwanese respondents believed that the United States would send troops when the mainland attacked Taiwan.

At the same time, only 35% of Australians believe that with the help of the United States, Australia can win the war with China; while less than 20% of Taiwanese respondents believe that with the help of the United States, the war with the mainland can be won. The AAP report commented that the findings showed Australians have a “growing fear” of the possibility of war with China.

However, more than half of the respondents in both Australia and Taiwan believe that it is more in everyone’s interest that China and the United States cooperate to maintain peace.

The poll also showed differences in views among different groups of people. In terms of age group, only 3% of respondents over the age of 60 are concerned about “invasion” from China, compared with 16% of respondents aged 18 to 29. “The Australian” analysis believes that this shows that young people realize that they, not the elderly, will go to war.

The poll was conducted by the Australian Institute’s International and Security Affairs Project. According to a report by The Australian on the 22nd, Bem, the project leader, said the result was “surprising” that more and more Australians were concerned about being attacked by China. According to the report, Bem is worried that Australian politicians are creating fear of China for their own “domestic purposes”.

Who is “beating the drums of war”?

The Australia Institute, a Canberra-based think tank, launched its International and Security Affairs Project Group in 2019 to focus on research on “global connectivity that underpins and affects Australia’s place in the world and the well-being of Australian citizens”. Among them, China-Australia relations, how Australia can improve its performance in the Pacific region and the US-UK-Australia “Okus” alliance are the research priorities of the project team.

It is worth noting that the founder of the Australian Institute is Clive Hamilton, a professor at Charles Sturt University, who published the book “Silent Invasion: The Chinese Factor in Australia” in 2018, explaining the so-called “how China Various methods permeate Australian politics and civil society”. It is understood that the book had a certain impact on the Australian political circles’ views on China.

In Behm’s view, “the louder the war drum of the anti-China lobby in Australia, the more Australians are afraid of China.” Obviously, he pointed to anti-China lobbying groups as one of the sources of negative public opinion about China. However, Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Center of East China Normal University, said in an interview with a reporter from the Global Times on the 22nd that the forces spreading such rhetoric must not only be lobbying groups. Deep State) forces”. For example, when intelligence agencies believe that public opposition to China seems to have subsided, they will start to create a new wave of public opinion about China. In addition, Washington will also play a role in Australian public opinion.

“The Australian” commented that it was the former Australian government’s China policy that stimulated negative sentiment towards China in Australia. Indeed, Morrison and his government officials have frequently spread the “China threat theory” in recent years. In mid-May this year, Australia’s then-Defense Minister Dutton claimed that Australia had monitored a “Chinese intelligence ship” traveling along the coastline of Western Australia, and rendered this situation “unprecedented” and “unusual” and “a kind of aggression”.

According to foreign media reports, in March this year, then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared that China‘s ambition to set up military bases in Pacific island countries was “very clear”, but because Australia maintained close cooperation with regional countries on vaccines and other aspects, it was possible to They “resisted the Chinese” “invasion” of the region.

After Albanese took office as the Australian Prime Minister in late May this year, the Australian side has also made remarks that exaggerate the “China threat theory”. According to ABC reports, Chipman, the commander of the Royal Australian Air Force who took office in July, claimed on the 22nd that the Australian military will continue to conduct patrols over the South China Sea, and he also asked the Chinese military to abide by higher “professional” standards. In June this year, the Australian Ministry of Defence claimed that the Royal Australian Air Force P-8 maritime reconnaissance plane was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter jet when it was performing so-called routine maritime reconnaissance activities in the international airspace of the South China Sea in late May. Chipman also claimed on the 22nd that he does not believe that such frictional incidents between Chinese and Australian military aircraft will increase.

“Since about five years ago, the anti-China countercurrent has been set off in Australia, which has greatly misled the people.” Chen Hong said that during this process, Australian politicians, media and some so-called think tank scholars have continuously distorted the facts. Fabricate and instill the “China Threat Theory” into the public. “Information warfare is not only an action launched by a country against other countries, but also an action taken by a country against its own people.” Chen Hong said that by “stigmatizing” China and other means, Australian anti-China forces want to shape their own Favorable public opinion atmosphere, and they can also take the opportunity to promote some policies, such as in defense spending, increase the relevant budget for China‘s defense capabilities or take some actions.

Australian media: Australia needs to find a balance point

Will the negative perception of China by the Australian public become a long-term problem? Chen Hong believes that at present, the anti-China forces in Australia have indeed achieved the result of “blinding the public” by manipulating public opinion, but this situation cannot last for a long time. When the epidemic is contained and personnel exchanges between Australia and China resume, then some Australians will believe that they have seen their own eyes. From what they see in China, they will also draw correct conclusions and shape a correct understanding of China.

Although there is still uncertainty about how the Australian and New Zealand governments, which have just taken office for three months, will deal with China, the ABC recently published an article that the Albanese government may be able to change the way it handles Australia-China relations. Although some policies have continued, but It could change how policy is implemented and how information is delivered, creating the possibility for China to work with Australia in different ways. Some scholars believe that Australia needs to find a balance between sticking to its values ​​and being pragmatic, while also trying to re-engage in dialogue and deepen its understanding of Beijing’s worldview.

Original title: Australia’s “China will soon invade” strange theory!Expert: Misled by anti-China countercurrents for many years